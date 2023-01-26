Sitel Group® Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy Security and Compliance

This Certification validates that Sitel Group is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced that the Sitel Group Support Infrastructure and Sitel Group Work Secure platforms have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the Sitel Group Support Infrastructure and Sitel Group Work Secure platforms have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Sitel Group in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this Certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“We are thrilled to have achieved the gold standard in data protection and information security with this HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification,” said Kelly Reese, Business Information Security Officer, Sitel Group. “Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO. This Certification demonstrates to our clients and the industry that we have the highest standards for security at Sitel Group.”

“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “Sitel Group’s HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”

About Sitel Group®

As one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brand’s unique vision and goals, we ask “what if?” applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.

With 160,000 people around the globe – working from home or from one of our CX hubs – we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 8 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints. Our award-winning culture is built on 40+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience.

EXP+™ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of five connected product families.

