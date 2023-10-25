SiriusXM and FOX News Extend Broadcast Agreement

Long-Term Agreement Includes Exclusive Audio Rights from FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network, Plus FOX News Headlines 24/7 Channel Will Continue to Be Produced Exclusively for SiriusXM

FOX News Primetime Programming Continues to Be Available Anytime on the SiriusXM App

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) and FOX News Media today announced a new long-term agreement to continue carrying FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN) and FOX News Headlines 24/7 exclusively across SiriusXM’s platforms. Additionally, FOX News On-Demand Audio will remain available on the SiriusXM app. This will continue to allow SiriusXM’s subscribers access to FOX News’ top-rated programming.





In making the announcement, Jay Wallace, President and Executive Editor of FOX News Media said, “We value our relationship with SiriusXM and are pleased to extend our broadcast agreement, ensuring their audience continued access to their favorite FOX News personalities and powerful primetime lineup.”

The new agreement guarantees all FOX News Media properties will continue to exclusively appear on SiriusXM’s designated channels, with FNC airing on Channel 114, FBN on Channel 113 and FOX News Headlines 24/7 on Channel 115. In addition, the audio of FNC’s top rated primetime lineup featuring The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Gutfeld! and FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher, will continue to be made available on-demand to SiriusXM subscribers.

Additionally, FOX News will continue to produce the FOX News Headlines 24/7 channel exclusively for SiriusXM. The programming is available to subscribers in their cars and via the SiriusXM app on smart phones and other connected devices.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International, and the free ad-supported streaming television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Contacts

FOX News Media Press Contact:



Caley Cronin/212.301.3972

SiriusXM Press Contact:



Danielle Lynn/212.584.5329