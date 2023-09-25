Sinclair’s WOAI News 4 San Antonio to Host “Crisis in the Classroom: Texas School Choice” Panel Discussion Thursday, September 28 at 8pm CT

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“Crisis in the Classroom,” Sinclair Broadcast Group’s national education franchise, today announced it will host a panel discussion, “Crisis in the Classroom: Texas School Choice,” ahead of the upcoming Texas special legislative session. The discussion will focus on families’ K-12 education options through school choice policies in Texas, and a proposed voucher system that would allow parents to use public school funds to send their children to private schools.





The 60-minute panel, hosted by Armstrong Williams at WOAI/KABB in San Antonio, will stream on YouTube and across Sinclair’s Texas stations on Thursday, September 28 at 8pm CT. In addition to WOAI and KABB, Sinclair’s footprint in Texas includes KVII in Amarillo, KTXS in Abilene, KEYE in Austin, KFOX/KDBC in El Paso, and KFDM/KBTV in Beaumont.

The panel discussion is the latest installment in Sinclair’s “Crisis in the Classroom” franchise, part of Sinclair’s ongoing commitment to addressing the vital issues in education that resonate with families. You can follow “Crisis in the Classroom” on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and CrisisInTheClassroom.org.

“Crisis in the Classroom: Texas School Choice” panelists, renowned experts in the field of education policy and advocacy, will include Staci Childs, attorney and member of the Texas State Board of Education; Corey DeAngelis, senior fellow at the American Federation for Children and a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution; Mandy Drogin, Campaign Director for Next Generation Texas and Jaime Puente, Director of Economic Opportunity for Every Texan.

