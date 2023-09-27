Sinclair to Present at the Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced today that its CEO and President, Chris Ripley and CFO Lucy Rutishauser, are scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 10:00 AM MST / 1:00 PM EDT on October 3, 2023 in Scottsdale, AZ.





You may access a live webcast of the event on Sinclair’s Investor Relations website Events and Presentations Page. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.

About Sinclair, Inc.:

Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

