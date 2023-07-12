Sinclair Names Nickolas James Vice President, Social Media

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair, Inc., today named Nickolas James to the newly created position of Vice President, Social Media.





In this role James will report to Kevin Cotlove, Chief Digital Officer, and will be instrumental in shaping and executing Sinclair’s growth and engagement strategy for social media and digital content initiatives.

An Emmy, Webby, Clio and Muse award-winning digital creator, James joins Sinclair from HBO Max, where he served as Director of Social, leading the creative campaigns for more than 65 Max Original series including And Just Like That and Gossip Girl, while also managing the brand’s audience-focused editorial channels including MaxPop and MaxMade.

“Nick brings a wealth of experience creating audience passion around talent, brands and content,” said Cotlove. “We’re excited to have him help shape the future of our digital storytelling and engagement strategy.”

James began his career as a development executive at E! where he was part of the team responsible for hit series including Keeping Up with The Kardashians, Chelsea Lately, and Fashion Police. He later joined Condé Nast Entertainment, overseeing the development and production of digital video series and franchises, and launched viral sensations including Vogue’s 73 Questions, Glamour’s You Sang My Song, and W’s ASMR Interview.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the team at Sinclair to redefine how we create an authentic connection with our audience in social media and evolve our storytelling to produce an array of digital content that celebrates the communities we serve.”

