Sinclair Names Christopher C. King Vice President, Investor Relations

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group, today announced Christopher C. King has joined the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations. The announcement was made by Lucy Rutishauser, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

King joins Sinclair from Windstream Communications, where he led the Fortune 500 company’s investor relations team and assisted with business development efforts as VP of Investor Relations.

“We are excited to have Chris join Sinclair as we continue our evolution from a leading television broadcaster to a diversified media company. Chris brings over 25 years of investor relations, financial reporting and analysis, and equity research to our IR team. We’re confident he will enhance our engagement with Wall Street, lenders, and investors,” said Rutishauser.

“I am excited to join the Sinclair team,” King said. “I have a great deal of respect for the company, its assets and its strong management team, and I look forward to helping the company continue to drive value for all of Sinclair’s stakeholders.”

Prior to his role at Windstream, King served as VP of Investor Relations and FP&A for Curo Health Services. Prior to that he was a Senior Equity Research Analyst for Stifel Nicolaus, formerly Legg Mason Wood Walker, where he won awards for stock picking and earnings analysis accuracy, in addition to being nominated and ranked by various media and diversified telecom polls. Earlier in his career, he was an Assistant VP, Manager of Financial Analysis at Allfirst Bank/Allied Irish Bank.

King holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from The University of Maryland, College Park and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Economics from Wake Forest University.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General

Contacts

Jessica Bellucci – jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com