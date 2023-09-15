Sinclair Executive Mark Aitken Named SMPTE Fellow

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair, Inc. is proud to announce Mark Aitken, SVP, Advanced Technology, and President, ONE Media 3.0, has been named a Fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE).





Selected by peer review, an SMPTE Fellow is an individual who has, by proficiency and contributions, attained an outstanding rank among engineers or executives in the motion picture, television, or related industries and is working to drive the industry forward.

Aitken is responsible for representing Sinclair’s interests in regulatory, technical and standards issues within industry-related organizations and before regulatory agencies both in the U.S. and internationally. He has been involved in the broadcast industry’s migration to advanced services since 1987 and was the primary architect in the formation of ONE Media, as well as a driver of key ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) 3.0 breakthrough technologies.

Aitken will be honored at SMPTE’s 2023 Media Technology Summit Gala in Los Angeles this October.

About Sinclair, Inc.:

Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General

Contacts

Jessica Bellucci jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com