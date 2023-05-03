Sinclair Declares $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to the holders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2023.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Billie-Jo McIntire, AVP, Investor Relations

(410) 568-1500

