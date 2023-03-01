Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Logan Argo Vice President and General Manager of KVII in Amarillo, Texas and Simulcast KVIH

AMARILLO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced Logan Argo has been named VP/General Manager of KVII (ABC & CW) in Amarillo, TX and simulcast station KVIH in Clovis, NM.

Argo was most recently Director of Sales at the station, a position he has held since 2018.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast, said, “Logan has a successful track record of building dynamic sales marketing teams and generating revenue for the station. We look forward to continued growth under his leadership as VP/GM.”

Prior to KVII, Argo served as Digital Sales Manager at KTXS, Sinclair’s station in Abilene/Sweetwater. Early in his career he served as a Team Leader and Media Consultant for KVII.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to lead such an amazing team. I’m very proud of the incredible work the entire ABC7 team brings to the table. Our news team is a digital-forward news team of the future,” said Argo. “From station events that help the underserved to holding elected officials accountable—we have a commitment to keeping our community safe and informed. Our creative team consistently builds compelling stories to share with our viewers. We have a full-scale marketing team with deep roots in local business—with a commitment to help our customers thrive in this community. Our engineers have put countless hours in over the last several months to install a new transmitter and tower—our over-the-air signal is stronger than it ever has been. I can’t wait to continue pursuing excellence with the entire ABC7 Amarillo team.”

Argo received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information, Networking, and Telecommunications from Fort Hays State University.

