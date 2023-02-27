Sinclair Broadcast Group and The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Launch Sinclair Cares: Mental Health Support + Hope

Partnership to Encourage Mental Health Awareness

BALTIMORE & ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced the company will partner with The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to launch Sinclair Cares: Mental Health Support + Hope, a campaign to encourage mental health awareness, with a focus on young adults. The campaign will begin on March 6 and run throughout the month.

NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness through advocacy, education, support and public awareness.

Sinclair Cares: Mental Health Support + Hope will be supported through public service campaigns across Sinclair’s television stations and Tennis Channel network.

The National Desk (TND) and Sinclair’s local content centers, in partnership with NAMI, will be producing content to air within stations’ newscasts, while helping to connect viewers with local NAMI affiliates for resources and information.

In addition, Sinclair will produce a Town Hall special, hosted by Liz Bonis, WKRC Health Reporter, with information on mental health awareness, to air across Sinclair’s television stations and stream on their respective sites.

Sinclair stations will also feature interviews with NAMI Chief Medical Officer Ken Duckworth, M.D., author of “You Are Not Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health ― With Advice from Experts and Wisdom from Real People and Families.”

“A recent study conducted by NAMI found 1 in 4 teens have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. Our hope is by opening the dialogue around mental health, we can challenge assumptions and eradicate the stigma of seeking help, potentially saving lives,” said Rob Weisbord, Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast.

“A mental health crisis that was already at alarming levels, particularly among young people, has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison, Jr. “NAMI is grateful to partners like Sinclair Broadcast Group that will help raise awareness on a national scale around issues like the importance of getting care early in life.”

Visit https://sinclaircares.com/ for more information.

About Sinclair Cares:

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair Cares mobilizes Sinclair Broadcast Group’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through Sinclair’s media platforms. Recent partnerships include Feeding America, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About NAMI:

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Join the conversation at nami.org | facebook.com/nami | instagram.com/namicommunicate | twitter.com/namicommunicate #Together4MH

Category: General

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group: Jessica Bellucci, jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

NAMI: Richele Keas, rkeas@nami.org