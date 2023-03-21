SimplicityDX Webinar Shows Retail Brands How to Stop Wasting 79% of Social Advertising Spend

SAN DIEGO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CAC—SimplicityDX, the edge shopping company, will present a complimentary webinar on how retail brands can stop wasting 79% of social advertising spend, a factor that is putting massive pressure on their e-commerce profitability.

The company will introduce SimplicityDX Edge Storefronts to lower customer acquisition costs (CAC) and increase return on ad spend (ROAS).

What: “79% of the Money Brands Spend on Social Advertising Is Wasted!” webinar

Who: Charles Nicholls, social commerce expert, chief strategy officer, and co-founder at SimplicityDX

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023; 10 a.m. Pacific time (6 p.m. BST)

How: Register to attend this complimentary webinar at www.simplicitydx.com/webinar/brands-79-of-the-money-you-spend-on-social-advertising-is-wasted.

Where and how shoppers land on e-commerce sites has a huge impact on CAC and ROAS. In this educational webcast, attendees will discover how to land social traffic to successfully drive sales by focusing on what happens “after the click.”

Specifically, webinar participants will gain actionable insight on:

Changing consumer behavior and social commerce growth opportunities.

Why CAC is increasing and ROAS is decreasing.

Where shopping experiences break from social ads to the brand website.

How to simply design a conversion funnel that works for social traffic.

How to easily create high-converting Edge Storefronts for every campaign.

How to quickly measure social sales and revenue across channels.

About SimplicityDX

The SimplicityDX Edge Shopping Platform makes any content shoppable, anywhere, in minutes with Edge Storefronts. SimplicityDX changes the math of marketing for brands by dramatically reducing customer acquisition cost (CAC) and boosting return on ad spend (ROAS). Founded by a team of industry veterans in May 2021 and funded by venture capital, SimplicityDX operates in the U.S. and U.K. markets. For more information, visit www.SimplicityDX.com or connect on LinkedIn.

SimplicityDX, SimplicityDX Edge Shopping Platform, and Edge Storefronts are trademarks of SimplicityDX Inc. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: SimplicityDX, SimplicityDX Edge Shopping Platform, Edge Storefronts, customer acquisition cost, CAC, return on ad spend, ROAS, e-commerce, ecommerce, customer experience, CX, digital experience, DX, social commerce, social shopping, online shopping, e-marketing, retail, retailers, martech, marketing technology, shopping at the edge

Contacts

Dottie O’Rourke



TECHMarket Communications



(650) 344-1260



SimplicityDX@techmarket.com