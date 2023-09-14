Similarweb Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Similarweb enables joint customers to build leading solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud by enriching their digital strategies with a comprehensive view of the digital world, covering millions of websites and apps, providing organizations with the actionable insights they need to capture market share and grow their business.





TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Similarweb today announced that it has been recognized as a Data Enrichment leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation Identity & Onboarders Customer Data Activation Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“Marketing professionals are seeing the value of operating with the full breadth of their data, thanks to the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Similarweb emerged as a leader in the Enrichment category with joint customers leveraging their rich web, app, search, and ecommerce data to round out the picture of the digital markets they compete in.”

Similarweb was identified in Snowflake’s report as a leader in the Enrichment category for the data products offered on Snowflake Marketplace and how the company has helped enterprises achieve a more complete picture of the competitive landscape in digital markets.

“Similarweb data is powerful on its own but even more powerful when customers integrate it with their own enterprise data, models, and workflows using Snowflake’s Data Cloud — a powerful, flexible, and fully managed cloud data platform for all data,” Similarweb CEO Or Offer said. “Business and marketing leaders are looking for a true 360-degree view of customers, competitors, and markets, which they can see more clearly by combining many data sources into a coherent view. This recognition in Snowflake’s 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report highlights how valuable our data can be as part of that mix.”

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their market with the best Digital Data. Similarweb reveals what is happening online and provides businesses with the essential digital data & analytics needed to build strategy, optimize customer acquisition and increase monetization. We empower our users to be the first to discover and capture the best business opportunities and stay alert to react instantly to emerging threats to their business. Similarweb products are easy to use and integrated into users’ workflow, powered by the most advanced technology, and based on the most comprehensive and accurate digital data on the planet.

Learn more: Similarweb | Similarweb Digital Data

Free Tools: Analyze any website or app | Verify your website | Browser extension

Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | X

Disclaimer: All names, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The data, reports, and other materials provided or made available by Similarweb consist of or include estimated metrics and digital insights generated by Similarweb using its proprietary algorithms, based on information collected by Similarweb from multiple sources using its advanced data methodologies. Similarweb shall not be responsible for the accuracy of such data, reports, and materials and shall have no liability for any decision by any third party based in whole or in part on such data, reports, and materials.

Contacts

Press:

David F. Carr



Similarweb



david.carr@similarweb.com

Investors:

Raymond “RJ” Jones



Similarweb



raymond.jones@similarweb.com