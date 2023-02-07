Auto Show Returns After Two-year Hiatus to New Venue on New Dates

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Silicon Valley Auto Show returns to the Bay Area, after a two-year hiatus, with a collection of some of the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, electric vehicles, exotics and more. The show is back and celebrating all things cars and tech at its new location, the Santa Clara Convention Center, with plenty of free parking. Set to take place Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023, this is the place to check out many of the 2023-new model vehicles in a non-selling environment.

“While much of today’s headlines focus on high priced vehicles, there are many affordable new car choices to check out including an abundance of affordable fuel-sipping new cars too – 40, 50 or even 60 miles per gallon is common in today’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles,” said Kelly Blue Book Executive Editor Brian Moody “Trucks, hybrids, electric vehicles, high performance and high tech, the Silicon Valley Auto Show really does have something for everyone.”

Product specialists from leading automotive manufacturers will be at the auto show to answer questions and provide information. From all-electric vehicles to large trucks, attendees are invited to sit behind wheels, inspect engines, experience new technologies.

A lineup of all-new gas and electric vehicles will be available for test drives right at the show. Licensed drivers are invited to get a feel for the performance and handling of several new models from Toyota, Polestar, and Kia, including Kia’s all-electric EV6 and Niro EV. New this year, the all-electric Polestar 2 will be available for test drives, courtesy of Polestar San Jose.

A collection of exotics will turn heads at the auto show with models from McLaren, Porsche, Ferrari, and more. Additionally, car fans will enjoy a showcase of custom tricked-out cars with wild paint jobs and custom modifications, courtesy of Spider Custom Cars.

The Silicon Valley Auto Show takes place at its new location, the Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, CA 95054 (next to Levi’s Stadium). Free parking available onsite. The Silicon Valley Auto Show is owned and presented by the Silicon Valley Automobile Dealers Association and sponsored by CEFCU. Visit www.svautoshow.com.

