Sidus Space Strengthens its Competitive Position With AS9100 Rev D Certification

AS9100 is the Globally Recognized Aerospace Quality Management Standard

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, has earned an enhanced AS9100 certification expanding the scope to include engineering. Sidus Space has been AS9100 certified in manufacturing since 2013. AS9100 certification sets the worldwide aerospace quality standards as well as the quality requirements of Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

AS9100 certification expands on the ISO9001 quality standards and adds additional regulatory requirements and notations pertaining specifically to aerospace quality needs. AS9100 is backed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) which includes representatives from many major worldwide aerospace companies.

“I am extremely proud of my team for their steadfast dedication to continuously improve by monitoring our internal business processes, creating efficiencies and increased productivity. This is part of our culture at Sidus Space and has a direct impact on maintaining high quality and achieving our customers’ expectations,” said Carol Craig, Sidus Space Founder and CEO. “Being able to enhance our AS9100 certification reaffirms that we are doing the right things and is imperative for our role as a supplier to our large aerospace customers. We have been manufacturing space hardware for the last decade, and we place significant emphasis on quality, reliability, and safety. AS9100 certification increases our customers’ confidence that we will continue to deliver quality products and services.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

