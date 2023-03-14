Should California Governor Newsom Fund the Training of A Statewide Network of Home Cooks Who Can Respond On Demand To A Food Emergency In Their Own Community?

Climate impacts that challenge California and the world require a new solution: a culturally diversified network of FirstFoodResponders

RIVERSIDE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Social enterprise, 23ZIP, Inc. First Food Responders has now launched a first in the nation series of online training programs in Applied Community Food Security. Courses include Creating and Sustaining A Local Food Hub, Food Safety Basics, How to Get More Vitamins from Your Food, and Course #4: How to Run a Successful Neighborhood Kitchen for training First Food Responders nationwide. Course #4, a 30-hour, self-paced course, is now open for registration. All four courses will be available this Spring, Summer and Fall for individuals seeking personal and professional development and include a Certificate of Completion. Colorado State University Continuing Education Department was the first to offer continuing education credit and a transcript. 23ZIP, Inc. has developed the first four of 12 courses in partnership with a tax-exempt, non-profit partner, 10TRAITS.org.

In this short film excerpt from How to Run A Successful Neighborhood Kitchen you’ll meet Chef Michelle Oliver, a successful home cook from Perris, CA. Chef Michelle’s persistence helped change an entire industry. Captions are included to translate Michelle’s sign language.

According to Alexia Parks, Founder and President, 23ZIP Inc., public benefit corporation, the company has signed six contracts over the past two years with Riverside County, California to prepare and deliver almost one million fresh, healthy meals to the food insecure as part of the government funded Project RoomKey. Master Chef Shad Finney, part Cherokee, whose grandmother was the former personal chef for Walt Disney at the Walt Disney Studios, oversees the preparation of high-fiber meals that help the personal health and mental wellbeing of those they serve. The success of 23ZIP’s startup innovation during COVID-19 was first introduced at The White House and Harvard University Kennedy School of Government last August, by Riverside County’s Gayle Hoxter, program chief, public health, nutrition and health at the virtual Zero Hunger By 2030 leadership conference.

