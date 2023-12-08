Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with ACTION Termite and Pest Control

Shore Capital Partners endeavors to enhance ACTION’s business development, sales, marketing, and operational infrastructure to drive sustained growth.

CHICAGO & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) is pleased to announce it has completed a partnership with ACTION Termite & Pest Control (the “Company” or “ACTION”), a pest control company based in Phoenix, Arizona.

ACTION Termite and Pest Control, a well-established and highly regarded player in the pest control industry, has earned a stellar reputation for its comprehensive suite of pest control services and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. With this acquisition, Shore Capital Partners seeks to leverage the extensive industry experience and established market position of ACTION to further enhance its footprint in the dynamic and evolving pest control industry.

“ We are excited about the opportunities that this partnership with Shore Capital Partners presents for our team and our customers,” said Brent Agee, CEO of ACTION Termite and Pest Control. “ Shore Capital’s resources and industry insights will allow us to continue to provide top-notch pest control services while exploring new avenues for growth.”

To support ACTION’s growth plan, Shore assembled a diverse and talented Board of Directors led by Brad Morehead, Partner and Head of Business Services at Shore Capital. “ We are incredibly thrilled to partner with the team at ACTION and build the premier southwest pest control provider,” said Brad. “ The Agee family has built a strong culture and foundation for growth.”

Together, ACTION and Shore will explore opportunities for growth through the pursuit of new partnerships and implementation of organic growth strategies. Additionally, they will maintain a commitment to investing in ACTION’s team and infrastructure to lead the Company to continued success.

“ We laud the ACTION team and the leadership under Brent for their strategic vision and tireless dedication to outstanding customer service over the last 50+ years,” said Mickey Jiang, Principal at Shore Capital. “ ACTION is a premier brand and has demonstrated an excellent track record of growth; we are confident that through our partnership, we will be able to accelerate and unlock further avenues to best serve our current and future clients.”

Together, Shore Capital Partners and ACTION Termite and Pest Control are committed to providing clients with unparalleled pest control services and solidifying their positions as leaders in the industry.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 4x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $6 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information, including with respect to these awards and investment platforms, please visit www.shorecp.com.

About ACTION Termite and Pest Control

Founded in 1969, ACTION Termite and Pest Control is a leading provider of pest management services, offering comprehensive solutions to residential and commercial clients. With a focus on delivering customer satisfaction, ACTION Termite and Pest Control has become a trusted name in the pest control industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, ACTION is actively seeking strategic partners who are excited for their next stage of growth. To learn more about ACTION Termite and Pest Control, please visit www.actiontermitecontrol.com.

