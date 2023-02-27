Shoptalk 2023 to Launch Meetup, the World’s Largest Meetings Program for the Retail Industry

Expanded Meetings Program, Now Available to All Shoptalk Attendees, Will Facilitate More than 50,000 Double-Opt-In, On-Site Meetings

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shoptalk, the leading global event for retail and e-commerce, today announced the launch of Meetup—the world’s largest meetings program for the retail industry—at Shoptalk 2023, taking place March 26–29, 2023, in Las Vegas. Meetup will be open to all Shoptalk attendees at no additional cost and will facilitate more than 50,000 double-opt-in meetings on-site during the show in a dedicated area the size of eight football fields.

“We’re thrilled to launch Meetup to make it even easier for Shoptalk attendees to meet new people, discover new organizations, and create new partnership and collaboration opportunities, at an unprecedented scale,” said Sophie Wawro, Global President, Shoptalk. “In 2018, we introduced our Hosted Retailers & Brands Program to Shoptalk, and through it, we’ve arranged tens of thousands of meetings between buyers and sellers of retail technology and solutions. By launching Meetup this year, we’re making the same technology that has powered all those meetings available to every single Shoptalk attendee. This will enable the thousands of retailers and brands at Shoptalk to meet with one another for peer-to-peer networking and learning, and allow everyone at the show to maximize their time by prescheduling meetings with potential partners, vendors, investors and employees. Since all Meetups are opted into by both parties, attendees are guaranteed to meet only with people they want to meet and who also want to meet with them. It’s a guaranteed win-win.”

Meetup is designed to deliver the best networking and collaboration opportunities for all Shoptalk attendees, whether their goal is to connect efficiently with clients, vendors, partners and friends; meet potential retail and brand customers and partners; buy, sell and discover products, services and solutions; be introduced to their peers at similar organizations; or learn about the newest and hottest startups.

For attendees who are launching products, making announcements and sharing news at Shoptalk, the program will provide a convenient and efficient way to participate in media and analyst interviews. Meetup will also help foster M&A opportunities for attendees looking to fund startups, raise capital, or connect with potential acquirers or acquisition targets. All meetings facilitated through Meetup will be prescheduled based on the participants’ individual availability.

To participate in Meetup, attendees need to get their ticket no later than this Friday, March 3, and complete the pre-event process leading up to the event. Shoptalk sponsors can continue to buy prioritized meetings with retailers and brands, and retailers and brands can continue to qualify for free tickets and travel/hotel reimbursement, up until the deadline of Friday, March 3.

