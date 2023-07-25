Shiseido Americas Accelerates First-Party Data Strategy with Amperity

The Prestige beauty company deploys customer data platform to democratize data across the organization to deliver personalized customer experiences and increase agility

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdTech—Amperity, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, announced today Shiseido Americas Corporation selected Amperity to be the foundation of its first-party data strategy to help create connected and personalized digital experiences across all of its brands.





As consumer shopping preferences and behaviors evolve, Shiseido Americas needed a comprehensive solution to bring together and manage multiple data sources across its various brands to advance its marketing goals. Shiseido Americas discovered that Amperity is the only platform that brings together data from all online and offline touchpoints, including pre-purchase, point-of-sale, and post-purchase customer care to create unified customer profiles.

“As an omnichannel retailer, we are laser-focused on understanding our customers and the channels they want to interact in, while ensuring we are delivering consistent customer experiences,” said Kristin Morseman, senior vice president americas digital transformation at Shiseido Americas. “With Amperity, we can unify and activate all of our customer data with the goal of creating a seamless omnichannel journey for our customers.”

Amperity’s patented, AI-powered identity resolution and unified customer profiles build a complete customer view enabling Shiseido Americas to target shoppers with affinity-based, personalized communications throughout their journey.

“The luxury beauty market is at the forefront of digital innovation, and they are finding unique ways of using data to gain a competitive edge in an omnichannel retail environment,” said Barry Padgett, CEO at Amperity. “By partnering with Amperity, Shiseido Americas now has the critical data foundation required to enable them to deliver real-time personalized customer experiences across in-store and digital worlds.”

About Shiseido Americas

Shiseido Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Shiseido Company, Limited (TSE:4911), a leading global beauty company. Shiseido Americas’ portfolio of prestige beauty brands includes Shiseido, NARS, Clé de Peau Beauté, and Drunk Elephant, and several prestige fragrance brands including Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez, and Tory Burch Beauty. Shiseido Americas is headquartered in New York City and employs more than 2,000 individuals in the United States, Canada, and throughout Latin America.

About Amperity

Amperity delivers the data confidence brands need to unlock growth by truly knowing their customers. With Amperity, brands can build a unified customer profile foundation powered by first-party data to fuel customer acquisition and retention, personalize experiences that build loyalty, and manage privacy compliance. Using patented AI and machine learning methods, Amperity stitches together all customer interactions to build a unified view that seamlessly connects to marketing and technology tools. More than 400 brands worldwide rely on Amperity to turn data into business value, including Alaska Airlines, Brooks Running, Endeavour Drinks, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Under Armour and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. For more information, please visit amperity.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

