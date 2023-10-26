SheerID Expands Identity Verification Platform to Increase Sales In-Store and Online

Self-service platform adds GenZ, senior, and income verification product offerings and advanced fraud protection features.

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID, the global leader in identity verification for commerce, today announced significant product updates to further increase sales with gated, personalized offers across a range of occupations, affiliations, and customer life stages. SheerID’s latest platform update extends the coverage of these offers by adding thousands of data sources to verify new community segments including GenZ and senior citizens in 30 countries and US consumers who are eligible for government income assistance programs. New product enhancements also include additional fraud protections to give brands more control over their verification experience and consolation offers for those who aren’t eligible for community offers. These capabilities help businesses acquire customers, build loyalty, and protect margins.





The SheerID Verification Platform allows brands of all sizes, with varying resources, to easily build high-converting exclusive gated offers for valuable consumer communities around the world. Brands that do so typically see a 337% return on investment as recognized in the Total Economic Impact Study by Forrester Consulting that was commissioned by SheerID and released in August, 2023. Brands can build an offer for multiple communities in 45 languages – the most comprehensive solution in the industry – and launch offers for students, teachers, healthcare professionals, military members, first responders, seniors, and more in multiple countries.

The expanded SheerID platform includes the following new capabilities:

Communities and Programs: Additional Instant Community Verification Coverage: The addition of thousands of new authoritative data sources – now more than 200,000 – allows brands to instantly verify additional university and high school students, first-responders, teachers, young adults, senior citizens, and employees around the world. Income Verification Program: Brands can now verify 42M US consumers who are eligible for government assistance programs. For example, Walmart, recently introduced Walmart+ Assist, a program allowing eligible customers to join Walmart+ at a discounted rate. The program is offered to anyone who qualifies for government assistance programs and can prove their eligibility. Eligible programs include SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, SSI, TANF, TTANF, NSLP and LIHEAP. Walmart works with SheerID to verify eligibility. Lime also works with SheerID to verify eligibility for its recently-introduced reduced fare access program for low income individuals. Expanded Young Adult Verification: Brands can now verify more than 472M young adults between ages 18 and 30 years of age in 30 countries around the world. Age verification is customizable, allowing brands to verify individuals in specific age ranges. For example, they could create a program for everyone between the ages of 18 and 26 to specifically reach GenZ. Expanded Senior Verification: Brands that want to verify individuals who are over 55 years of age for senior discounts can now do so in 30 countries around the world. First Responder Verification in 11 Countries: Brands can now verify more than 5.5M first responders in 11 countries.



Enhanced Fraud Protection: Government ID Verification: Brands can increase protection on their gated offers or driver’s license verification by requiring a photo ID document review to confirm a consumer has a valid ID. Liveness Checks: Brands can leverage liveness checks to verify consumers are present and are who they say they are.



“In today’s economy, as consumers scrutinize their purchasing decisions, organizations need to find cost-effective ways to continue to grow revenue and create lasting relationships,” said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “I’m really excited about these new capabilities that will allow brands to engage additional consumers in new markets and add to their bottom-line by continuing to increase sales while mitigating fraud.”

