SheerID and Crain Communications Partner to Keep Students Informed With Deals On 6 Business News Publications

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID and Crain Communications, a privately held business media company, today announced that students are eligible for exclusive offers from six Crain Communications-owned business news brands.

Crain Communications is offering student discounts for the following brands: Ad Age, Automotive News, Crain’s Cleveland Business, Crain’s Detroit Business, Crain’s New York Business, and Modern Healthcare. To take advantage of these exclusive offers, students must verify their eligibility through SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands. Online verification is instant and once completed, eligible users enjoy valuable savings.

“We are committed to providing students access to news and information that supports their education and enables their future as tomorrow’s business leaders,” said Bonnie Herche, Vice President, Growth and Product Marketing at Crain. “Our mission at Crain Communications is to help our readers succeed in business throughout their career journey, beginning with their education. For this reason, we offer our student subscribers a discounted rate and have partnered with SheerID to make this offer accessible to students nationwide.”

“Choosing to celebrate students — our future community leaders — is such a valuable strategy executed by Crain Communications,” said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer at SheerID. “Students appreciate when they are recognized and supported, and brands that offer them special programs rapidly earn their trust, loyalty, and repeat business.”

Students can visit these links to verify their identity and claim exclusive Crain Communications offers:

Ad Age: https://www.sheerid.com/shoppers/product/exclusive-student-offer-4/

Automotive News: https://www.sheerid.com/shoppers/product/exclusive-student-offer/

Crain’s Cleveland Business: https://www.sheerid.com/shoppers/product/exclusive-student-offer-2/

Crain’s Detroit Business: https://www.sheerid.com/shoppers/product/exclusive-student-offer-3/

Crain’s New York Business: https://www.sheerid.com/shoppers/product/exclusive-student-offer-5/

Modern Healthcare: https://www.sheerid.com/shoppers/product/exclusive-student-savings/

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Crain Communications Inc.

Crain Communications is a privately held media company that produces trusted and relevant news publications, lead generation, research and data products, digital platforms, custom publishing, and events with uncompromising integrity. Reaching 78 million readers globally, the company’s portfolio consists of 24 brands. Many of Crain’s brands are the most influential media properties in the verticals they serve including Automotive News, Ad Age, Modern Healthcare, Plastics News, and Pensions & Investments. Headquartered in Detroit, the company has 700+ employees in nine locations delivering exceptional news content over a variety of platforms to empower the success of its readers and clients. To learn more about Crain Communications, visit crain.com or follow Crain on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Karen Riley Sawyer



SheerID



karen.rileysawyer@sheerid.com

+1.541.221.1472

Ariel Oltean



Director, Corporate Communications



aoltean@crain.com

+1.517.256.8176