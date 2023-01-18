Shark Tank Alum Tushbaby Reaches $10 Million in Revenue in 2022

With 100% year-over-year growth in 2022, Tushbaby topped best-seller and baby registry lists worldwide.





WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tushbaby, creator of the original strapless hipseat carrier for babies and toddlers, announced today that it reached $10 million in revenue and 100% year-over-year growth in 2022.

Following its launch on ABC’s Shark Tank in early 2019, Tushbaby has seen rapid growth year-over-year since its first appearance on the show. Over $10 million in revenue was generated by Tushbaby in 2022. In the last 18 months, their product line has expanded from its original model to include a wide range of new fabrics and patterns, as well as a more streamlined version of the original carrier and a miniature cross-body diaper bag.

As one of the only baby carriers that can be used from birth to three years of age, Tushbaby has grown in popularity. The unique design allows new parents to breastfeed, bottle feed, and burp their babies while multiple carrying positions allow the baby to interact with their caregivers and the world around them. While providing adults with much-needed lumbar support, Tushbaby also promotes bonding, physical development, and emotional growth in babies. As one of the few carriers that accommodate plus-size caretakers, the brand has aimed to be body inclusive.

This year, Tushbaby became a viral sensation on TikTok, with fans around the world sharing rave reviews. Tushbaby has also been praised for being inclusive to people of all ages, sizes, and abilities. Tushbaby offers a Waistband Extender that easily fastens onto the original carrier to add up to 23 extra inches in length.

Tushbaby came out of pure and simple necessity: our founder, Tammy Rant, couldn’t find an easy and comfortable way to carry her kids, nor could she find a carrier that her kids enjoyed being in. She knew other parents had the same problem. It was a pain in her arms and a strain on her back to shift her kids from hip to hip every five minutes. Strollers were too bulky. Strap-in carriers were too complicated. And wraps and sacks were too hot and sweaty.

So Tammy created Tushbaby, a unique, strapless baby carrier to help caregivers carry their kids comfortably, stash their stuff conveniently, and save their backs — thankfully. Tushbaby is sold online, in retailers worldwide, and on Amazon. Visit www.Tushbaby.com for more info.

