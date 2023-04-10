Serta Simmons Bedding Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

Guy Longworth joins SSB as Chief Marketing Officer; Brian Dengler to join as Chief Innovation Officer

DORAVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB), a leading global sleep company, announced today additions to its executive leadership team to advance the company’s growth strategy and strengthen its business.





Guy Longworth joins SSB as Chief Marketing Officer, effective today. He will be responsible for leading the SSB portfolio of brands, along with brand marketing strategy and activation, consumer insights, creative and media. He will also oversee the company’s strategy, emerging channels, and licensing business.

Brian Dengler will join the company as Chief Innovation Officer, effective May 8. He will be responsible for innovation strategy, R&D and product development, aesthetics, and advanced engineering.

“We are strengthening our leadership team as we move forward with our strategic growth initiatives that include leading with innovation, building demand for our trusted brands and operating a high-performing and resilient supply chain to provide industry-leading service to both retail partners and sleepers,” said Shelley Huff, CEO of SSB. “We are pleased to welcome Guy and Brian, who bring proven track records in consumer-driven innovation and igniting brand growth. These seasoned leaders will play an important role in helping us advance our strategic plans as we serve sleepers and work to reclaim our leadership position in the market.”

“Serta Simmons Bedding has an outstanding portfolio of trusted sleep brands beloved by consumers around the world,” said Longworth. “I’m thrilled to be working with Shelley and the rest of the team to build awareness and demand, helping SSB achieve its vision to be the trusted leader in sleep.”

“Innovation is – and always has been – at the core of SSB’s mission, and that is one of the many reasons I’m excited to join this team,” said Dengler. “Together, we will bring the next generation of sleep innovation to the market and ultimately help people sleep better so they can live healthier lives.”

About Guy Longworth

Longworth joins SSB with more than 30 years of global marketing experience. He has held leadership roles at iconic brands, including Intuit and Sony Interactive Entertainment America, where he led the launch of the PlayStation PS4 and was credited for returning PlayStation to market leadership, as well as disruptive technology startups, such as the agriculture-tech company Farmers Business Network, where he most recently was CMO. Longworth also held strategic marketing roles at Procter & Gamble, Kraft Foods, and Kellogg’s earlier in his career.

About Brian Dengler

Dengler brings more than 30 years of innovation and product development experience to SSB. He has held senior leadership roles at Yeti, where he owned the product roadmap, driving the company’s future vision and path beyond coolers, as well as Newell Brands, where he led global development and innovation, and paved the way for new technology for the Calphalon brand. He comes to SSB from Instant Brands, a global manufacturer of kitchen and homeware appliances, where he served as Senior Vice President, Product Development and led global product development and quality for Instant Pot, Pyrex, Chicago Cutlery, Corelle and CorningWare.

About Serta Simmons Bedding

Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB) is one of the leading global sleep companies. With a 150-year heritage in delivering industry-leading sleep solutions and a mission to help people sleep better so they can live healthier lives, the company is headquartered in Doraville, GA, and owns top brands such as Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, Beautyrest®, Tuft & Needle® and Simmons®. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit https://sertasimmons.com/.

