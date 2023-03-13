Sephora and TikTok Partner In New Program for Rising Beauty Brands and Content Creators

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Sephora and TikTok, along with partner agency Digitas, announce the launch of a partnership designed for new, founder-led beauty brands to navigate the world of creator content. The Sephora x TikTok Incubator Program will connect TikTok creators to best-in-class beauty brands from the Sephora’s Accelerate program, helping them learn impactful social content strategies through a series of educational training modules. Participating brands will hear from #beautytok creators such as, Amy Chang, Rocio Lopez-Jimenez and Nyma Tang.

“The future of brand storytelling lies in the hands of multicultural creators, and by championing diverse creators, brands can unlock their full potential on TikTok,” said Soniya Monga, Head of US Agency Partnerships, TikTok. “Our partnership with Sephora and Digitas aims to educate brands on the importance of a DEI-first approach to creator partnerships. Together, we are building a framework that celebrates diversity and intersectionality, ensuring that every brand can accelerate their growth and success on TikTok through inclusive and impactful storytelling.”

“Brands that have a savvy understanding of creator led social media and creator relations have a clear advantage in not only conceptualizing beauty content that resonates with their audience, but also in building genuine connections,” said Brent Mitchell, VP of Marketing, Social and Influencer at Sephora. “At Sephora, we have long been known as a brand builder in the prestige beauty landscape, and we are thrilled to partner with TikTok to share this unique creator-driven perspective with our brands and build a more inclusive beauty community.”

Topicals, Eadem and Hyper Skin, three brands from the 2021 Sephora Accelerate cohort, will take part in launch of this program, with three additional groups to follow, giving a total of 12 brands the opportunity to create long-lasting partnerships with up-and-coming creator talent on TikTok, which has over one billion monthly active users.

Digitas, a part of Publicis Groupe, brings a wealth of expertise to this initiative and a proven track record of creating innovative campaigns that invest in diversity with client Sephora. The collaboration is also in connection with Publicis Groupe’s founding commerce agency partnership with TikTok.

Launched in 2016, the Sephora Accelerate program continues to build a community of innovative, inspirational brand founders in the prestige beauty space, and creates a foundation, network and ecosystem for brands to launch and thrive. Sephora Accelerate features a 360-degree, six-month curriculum with mentorship, merchandising support, grants and investor connections to all participants, with the opportunity to launch at Sephora North America upon completion. The Sephora Accelerate X TikTok Incubator Program is an added offering that will be extended to 12 Sephora Accelerate brands this year.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl’s, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with 600 locations nationwide and 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, previous press releases, view media kit, and more, please visit our Sephora Newsroom or email ExternalComms@Sephora.com.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com.

About Digitas

Digitas is the Networked Experience Agency, built on the principle that there are better ways for brands to connect with people and people with each other. We deliver something we call, Media Fueled Creativity. Leveraging comprehensive data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities, Digitas delivers ambitious outcomes via capabilities that include Creative + Media Campaigns, Cultural Commerce, and Emerging. Celebrated by AdAge as Data and Insights Agency of the Year, U.S Campaign’s Brand Experience Agency of the Year, Media Network of the Year and celebrated by Forrester and Gartner, Digitas serves the world’s leading brands through a global network comprised of more than 5,500 employees across over 65 offices in 43 countries.

Contacts

Jess Diah, DeVries Global

jdiah@devriesglobal.com