SEO Expert Asad Kausar Joins SBA-Funded SCORE, The Nation’s Largest Volunteer Network of Business Mentors

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asad Kausar, CEO of Chicago based SEO agency, Dabaran Inc., has joined SCORE as a Certified Mentor. SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer, professional business mentors dedicated to assisting small businesses strategically incorporate, operate, and expand.

SCORE is a community of experienced professionals ranging from entrepreneurs, corporate managers, and executives whose goal is to foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education.

As a Fox Valley SCORE mentor, Mr. Kausar will be assigned mentoring requests received from clients who are looking for assistance with marketing, search engine optimization, branding, and PR/media.

“SCORE is an excellent resource for those who want free help with various facets of running a business,” states Mr. Kausar. The non-profit organization uses Salesforce CRM software to track the thousands of people who request mentoring sessions and all session notes are stored within the system.

The United States Small Business Administration (SBA) provides technical, financial, and management assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their business. SCORE is a strategic resource partner with the SBA, which administers a Congressional grant that provides SCORE with funding.

“As a certified mentor, my aim is to help clients achieve their goals and avoid pitfalls I faced when incorporating and growing my company,” says Mr. Kausar. Clients are able to make sound decisions for their business based on the invaluable support and advice of SCORE mentors.

SCORE’s small business clientele is diverse, and the assistance it requires can range from basic to complex. 63% of clients are women, 47% are minorities, and 9% are veterans. SCORE’s volunteering mentors provide a measurable impact on the country’s economy and the people who are pursuing their small business dreams.

Asad Kausar intends to help those who need assistance through SCORE’s free platform.

ABOUT

Dabaran is a leader at the forefront of SEO strategy implementation, most recently being named the Best Marketing and Advertising Company by UpCity and earning the National Excellence Award for outstanding SEO services. We have been committed to our clients since 2008 with dedication and decades of experience, allowing us to work as thought leaders with organizations such as the Forbes Communications Council, SCORE and professionals in most every business niche.

