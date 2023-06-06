Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls unveils Sensormatic Synergy Media Display at NRF PROTECT 2023

The brand’s new media display allows retailers to leverage prime storefront real estate to drive traffic, push targeted advertising and gain insights into customer behavior

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, unveiled its newest storefront solution, the Sensormatic Synergy Media Display, at NRF PROTECT 2023. Expected to be available to retailers across regions in the summer of 2023, the Sensormatic Synergy Media Display enables retailers to install dynamic displays onto their Sensormatic Synergy (“Synergy) loss prevention pedestals at the front of the store, so they can do more with their most-visible touchpoints.

“Adding media displays to our Synergy line of exit pedestals helps retailers make the most of their electronic article surveillance (EAS) systems—both in terms of shopper experience and data analytics,” said Craig Szklany, vice president and product general manager for loss prevention and liability at Sensormatic Solutions. “Installing Sensormatic Synergy Media Displays onto existing Synergy deployments turns the exit-focused loss prevention systems retailers already have into end-to-end solutions that support more connected shopper journeys, generate ad revenue, and give retailers insight from customers’ first steps into the store.”

Sensormatic Synergy Media Displays are purpose-built for customization, flexibility, and easy installation, allowing retailers to tailor the solution to their needs and easing barriers to adoption. Sensormatic Synergy Media Displays feature integrated, streaming cameras that work with Sensormatic Solutions Computer Vision analytics, providing unparalleled insight into shopper behavior.

These Android-based digital displays extend the value of existing EAS systems, allowing retailers to optimize this ideal location to push targeted content, in-store promotions, and store events providing engaging digital content to attract shoppers to enter the store. The Sensormatic Synergy Media Display’s cloud-enabled operating system is designed for broad interoperability, allowing retailers to leverage existing content management software (CMS) or use Sensormatic Solutions CMS to control displays in real-time or schedule content ahead of time.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

