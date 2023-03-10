Sendoso Kicks Off 5th Annual National Sending Day with Innovative ‘Spring Forward’ Campaign

Leader in direct marketing automation to celebrate by sending gifts to customers, prospects and partners around the world

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sendoso, the leader in direct marketing automation, today announced the kickoff of the 5th Annual National Sending Day, an official Sendoso holiday designed to help build authentic relationships by creating meaningful moments. To celebrate the holiday, Sendoso is delivering experiences to businesses around the world to demonstrate how to deliver unique, personal experiences to build connections and pay it forward.

Established in 2018, National Sending Day was created to show businesses how to stand out and engage prospects at strategic points throughout the customer journey and create that personal, human connection. Whether it’s starting new conversations with potential buyers or rewarding the most loyal customers and employees, National Sending Day is a reminder to let those customers know you care by sending direct mail, personalized gifts, experiences, and branded swag to develop a rapport that goes beyond phone calls or emails and elicits authenticity.

This year, Sendoso will be celebrating National Sending Day with its ‘Spring Forward’ program, and by sending customers, partners, advisors, and prospects a Sunflower grow kit. This symbolic gesture reminds customers to apply the same attention and care to their businesses as they would a flower in order to grow their business and bloom into success.

“We believe that National Sending Day is not just a day to send packages, but a day to send love, appreciation, and gratitude to those who matter most. It’s a day to connect with each other, even from afar, and to make someone’s day a little brighter,” said Braydan Young, Co-Founder of Sendoso. “We are honored to share this special day and to help facilitate meaningful connections between people all around the world.”

“Sendoso is revolutionizing the direct marketing space by helping go-to-market teams generate and convert leads into customers, and increasing ROI by delivering personalized experiences,” said Sangram Vajre, Co-Founder and CEO of GTM Partners. “Personalized gifts are the most effective way for revenue-generating teams to stand out with new ways to engage customers and prospects at strategic points throughout their journey.”

About Sendoso

Sendoso is the global leader in Direct Marketing Automation, creating, curating and delivering automated, meaningful experiences for customers of all sizes. The trusted partner of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Sendoso helps customers generate new pipelines, utilize account-based efforts, boost customer retention and increase upsell and cross sell.

Sendoso has locations across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and has had more than 800 customers leverage its proven automated solution to deliver nearly four million sends worldwide. Learn more at sendoso.com.

