Semrush Releases Two New ChatGPT Features, Further Enhancing AI Capabilities

The new AI-powered features aim to help users reply to online reviews faster and find higher-quality keywords for their local business listings. Users with the Premium Listing Management subscription can reply to customers’ online reviews in seconds using AI-generated suggestions and can track relevant AI-generated keywords in Google Maps. Both features save time responding to customers and generating relevant keywords for local listings.

“We listened to our customers and accelerated our AI efforts to meet and exceed their expectations. Advancing our Listing Management Tool makes marketing simpler and more effective for business owners competing for awareness in their local areas,” said Eugene Levin, President of Semrush. “These innovations are one of many ways generative AI can help businesses grow, and we are excited to keep shaping the future of online visibility.”

Semrush advanced and expanded a number of its other tools using generative AI in 2023, including:

ContentShake, a content writing tool that combines AI and Semrush competitive intelligence data to help customers create unique, engaging content faster. Added the “Ask AI” feature to ContentShake, allowing users to generate outlines, compose, or rewrite text by entering a detailed text prompt.

Kompyte GPT, tracking technology that uses AI to automatically create and maintain Battlecards.

Purchase Conversion, a metric that helps customers better understand competitor strategies and measure their effectiveness.

Compose with AI and Summarizer features for the SEO Writing Assistant tool which allows users to cut down on research and writing time by creating quality, readable content faster.

Semrush also enhanced its App Center offerings with the following new AI-backed apps:

Vidon’s Instant Video Creator which allows users to automatically generate videos from any blog article or piece of written content.

Predis.AI’s AI Social Content Generator, an AI content creation tool used to improve overall social media strategy and analyze social competition.

UserWay’s Accessibility Scan & Monitor, a website accessibility app that uses AI to improve usability for customers regardless of disability status.

Copymatic’s AI Writing Assistant a writing tool that uses AI to generate engaging and relevant copy in minutes.

Plagiarism Checker, which allows users to analyze any text for originality, readability, or AI-generation, at just the click of a button.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 100,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

