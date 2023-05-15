Semrush Holdings, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, announced today that management will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:
Needham Annual Tech & Media Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Fireside Chat Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
J.P. Morgan Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
Fireside Chat Time: 1:50 p.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA
Stifel Cross Sector Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Fireside Chat Time: 9:45 a.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA
Baird Global Consumer, Tech & Services Conference
Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Location: New York, NY
Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Semrush’s investor relations website at investors.semrush.com
About Semrush
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 100,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.
