Semrush Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, announced today that management will participate or host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:





KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum



Date: Monday, August 7, 2023



Fireside Chat Time: 5:30 p.m. ET



Location: Vail, CO

Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference



Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023



Location: Boston, MA



Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Semrush’s investor relations website at investors.semrush.com

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 100,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

Contacts

INVESTOR

Brinlea C. Johnson



The Blueshirt Group



Semrush Holdings, Inc



ir@semrush.com

MEDIA

Jesse Platz



VP of Analyst and Public Relations



Semrush Holdings, Inc.



jesse.platz@semrush.com