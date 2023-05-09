Semperis Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

For second consecutive year, identity cybersecurity leader recognized for mission-driven workplace culture focused on being a force for good in the face of cyber warfare

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#culture—Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine’s 2023 Best Workplaces list. One of the most prestigious national workplace recognition programs, Inc.’s annual list is a comprehensive measurement of American companies that excel in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility. Semperis is one of only 22 security companies that made the list this year.

Semperis helps organizations—and society as a whole—fight back against the impact of cyberattacks as part of its mission to be a force for good. Semperis is the only provider of solutions purpose-built by identity security experts to protect Active Directory (AD) before, during, and after an attack. As the core identity store for 90% of organizations worldwide, AD is the common target for bad actors because of the level of access it provides to mission-critical user accounts, databases, and applications. With ransomware growing in intensity and targeting not only businesses but critical infrastructure services such as healthcare, this mission is the guiding star in everything Semperis does.

“We’re honored that Semperis has been recognized for the second year in a row as a company that puts people first—both our customers and team members,” said Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman. “Cyberattacks don’t just harm companies; they harm people. We understand that people—those we serve, those who work at Semperis, those who form our communities—are the most important aspect of our mission. Providing an environment in which our team members can thrive in their work and in their personal lives is an essential part of who we are as a company.”

As part of its commitment to do good, Semperis in 2022 added Forest Druid, a community Tier 0 attack path discovery tool, to its arsenal of community tools. The company also launched Purple Knight Post-Breach, which partners can use to conduct critical post-breach forensics to help customers remediate and recover from AD-related attacks. Additionally, Semperis offers resources and paid time off for its team members to volunteer in local communities through its “Good Semperian” program.

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Each organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces list is featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and on Inc.com.

To learn more about Semperis, its workplace culture, and open career opportunities, visit https://www.semperis.com/careers/.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid Active Directory environments, Semperis’ patented technology protects over 50 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world’s leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (www.hipconf.com) and built the free Active Directory security assessment tools Purple Knight (www.purple-knight.com) and Forest Druid. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, named to Inc. Magazine’s list of best workplaces for 2023 and 2022, and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner and member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

