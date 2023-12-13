Securonix Appoints Biju Muduli as Chief Marketing Officer

Global Cybersecurity Marketing Executive Brings Extensive Hypergrowth Enterprise Software Leadership Experience to Unified Defense SIEM Leader

ADDISON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Securonix, Inc., a leader in Unified Defense SIEM, today announced the appointment of Biju Muduli as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Muduli will be responsible for the development, implementation and execution of marketing initiatives that will help drive Securonix’s next phase of growth and strengthen its position as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies.





“We are thrilled to welcome Biju to Securonix and our executive leadership team,” said Nayaki Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer, Securonix. “Biju is a strategic thinker with a passion for analyzing market trends, buying behaviors, and competitive landscapes. She has an outstanding record of formulating and executing successful global marketing strategies based on real metrics to achieve business goals. As we enter our next phase as a company, proven industry executives like Biju will play a key role in our continued growth, both internally and externally.”

With more than 15 years of experience in strategic marketing and global operations, Muduli has created compelling brand messaging and value propositions for hypergrowth cybersecurity and enterprise software companies. She most recently served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Onapsis, the leader in SAP and Oracle business applications cybersecurity, where she oversaw the strategy and execution of global marketing initiatives across a rapidly scaling venture-backed security company. Prior to joining Onapsis, Muduli was the Vice President of Global Demand Generation & Field Marketing at Brightcove, a provider of cloud-based solutions for publishing and distributing professional media. During her time at Brightcove, Muduli led the company’s global marketing functions, which helped drive breakout growth across all regions, including the Americas, EMEA, APAC and Japan. She has also held global leadership roles at Carbonite, a data protection and cybersecurity company that was acquired by OpenText in 2019, and Dassault Systémes, a provider of collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations.

“I am excited to join a team of talented growth-focused executives that is committed to innovation and driving the future of cybersecurity,” said Muduli. “As the proven market leader with a history of market-defining innovations, Securonix has demonstrated the ability to understand the future of SIEM and execute its vision to serve customer needs better than anyone in the space. I look forward to working with Nayaki and the leadership team, enhancing our value proposition and helping our customers and partners stay ahead of cyber threats.”

In addition, Securonix announced the promotion of Augusto Barros to Vice President, Product Marketing, reporting directly to Muduli. In this role, Augusto will be responsible for planning, creating and implementing Securonix’s overall product marketing strategy.

Augusto has over 20 years of experience in information security and is passionate about educating the market and customers on threat detection, investigation and response best practices. During his five years at Gartner, Augusto established himself as a highly respected analyst in the cybersecurity field.

The Securonix platform is purpose-built to defend modern enterprises against advanced threats in today’s complex hybrid environments. Securonix was named a leader for the fourth consecutive time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and again named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). The company recently launched the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM that provides organizations with 365 days of ’Hot’ searchable data and introduced an integration with ChatGPT that delivers generative AI capabilities within Securonix Investigate to greatly reduce incident response time.

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the evolution of SIEM for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprises. Securonix Unified Defense SIEM provides organizations with the first and only content-driven threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) solution built with a highly scalable data cloud and a unified experience from the analyst to the CISO. The innovative cloud-native solution enables organizations to scale up their security operations and keep up with evolving threats. For more information, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contacts

Tony Loftis



fama PR for Securonix



[email protected]