Seagen to Highlight Data From Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

– Long-term follow-up data for PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in advanced bladder cancer to be featured as oral presentation –

– Updated Phase 1 data on first-in-class integrin beta-6 targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) (SGN-B6A) to be presented –

BOTHELL, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced the presentation of 17 abstracts at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 2-6, 2023, in Chicago. Data will be presented across Seagen’s portfolio of approved medicines and pipeline agents in a range of cancer types and in earlier lines of therapy.

“Seagen has worked towards revolutionizing cancer care for 25 years by linking scientific innovation to meaningful impacts in patients’ lives,” said Roger Dansey, M.D., President, Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at Seagen. “Our data presented at ASCO demonstrate continued progress in our efforts to discover and develop transformative medicines.”

Highlights include new data from a robust clinical development program in bladder cancer with trials across multiple lines of treatment and into earlier stages of disease for muscle-invasive and non-muscle invasive forms of bladder cancer. Long-term follow-up data from a clinical trial of PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) (EV-103 dose-escalation and Cohort A) will be featured in an oral presentation on Monday, June 5. The EV-103 dose-escalation/Cohort A study is evaluating PADCEV, developed in partnership with Astellas, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are ineligible to receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Merck is known as MSD outside the United States and Canada.

Updated Phase 1 data will be presented for SGN-B6A, a wholly-owned, first-in-class vedotin ADC directed to integrin beta-6, a novel target that is highly expressed in multiple solid tumors.

Additionally, initial data will be presented from studies evaluating Seagen’s approved medicines in potential new cancer types. Data from a Phase 2 basket study of TUKYSA® (tucatinib) and trastuzumab in previously treated HER2-positive metastatic biliary tract cancer will be featured in an oral presentation on Friday, June 2.

Key data presentations for Seagen include:

Presentations of Company-Sponsored Trials

Abstract Title Abstract # Presentation Time Lead Author Enfortumab Vedotin Study EV-103 dose escalation/cohort A: Long-term outcome of enfortumab vedotin + pembrolizumab in first-line (1L) cisplatin-ineligible locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC) with nearly 4 years of follow-up 4505 Oral



Monday, June 5



11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. CT S. Gupta Enfortumab vedotin in the previously treated advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) cohort of EV-202 6017 Poster Discussion Monday, June 5



1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CT P. Swiecicki A first-in-human trial of intravesical enfortumab vedotin (EV), an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC): Interim results of a phase 1 study (EV-104) 4596 Poster



Saturday, June 3



8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT A. Kamat Study EV-103: Neoadjuvant treatment with enfortumab vedotin monotherapy in cisplatin-ineligible patients (pts) with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC): Updated results for Cohort H 4595 Poster



Saturday, June 3



8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT T. Flaig Enfortumab vedotin (EV) with or without pembrolizumab (P) in cisplatin-ineligible patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC): Additional 3-month follow-up on Cohort K data 4568 Poster



Saturday, June 3



8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT T. Friedlander EV-203: Phase 2 trial of enfortumab vedotin in patients with previously treated advanced urothelial carcinoma in China e16574 Online Abstract Q. Li Enfortumab Vedotin Trials in Progress KEYNOTE-905/EV-303: A phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of perioperative pembrolizumab or pembrolizumab plus enfortumab vedotin (EV) for muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) (ENCORE) TPS4601 Poster



Saturday, June 3



8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT A. Necchi Tucatinib Tucatinib and trastuzumab for previously treated HER2-positive metastatic biliary tract cancer (SGNTUC-019): A phase 2 basket study 4007 Oral



Friday, June 2



2:45 – 5:45 p.m. CT Y. Nakamura Real-world patient characteristics and treatment patterns associated with tucatinib therapy in patients with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer 1051 Poster



Sunday, June 4



8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT C. Anders HER2 testing in the MOUNTAINEER trial: Analysis of treatment response based on central HER2 assessment using IHC/ISH and NGS 3528 Poster



Monday, June 5



8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT J. Strickler Tucatinib Trials in Progress HER2CLIMB-05: Phase 3 study of tucatinib or placebo in combination with trastuzumab and pertuzumab as maintenance therapy for HER2+ metastatic breast cancer (trial in progress) TPS1115 Poster



Sunday, June 4



8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT E. Hamilton MOUNTAINEER-03: Phase 3 study of tucatinib, trastuzumab, and modified FOLFOX6 as first line treatment in HER2+ metastatic colorectal cancer (trial in progress) TPS3631 Poster



Monday, June 5



8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT T. Bekaii-Saab Early-Stage/Pipeline SGN-B6A, an integrin beta-6 (ITGB6)-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with advanced solid tumors: Updated results from a phase 1 study (SGNB6A-001) 3024 Poster



Saturday, June 3



8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT A. Hollebecque Early-Stage/Pipeline Trials in Progress Phase 1 study of SGN-BB228, an investigational CD228 x 4-1BB costimulatory antibody anticalin bispecific, in patients with advanced melanoma and other solid tumors (SGNBB228-001: trial in progress) TPS9597 Poster



Saturday, June 3



1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CT J. Henry

Presentations of Investigator-Sponsored Trials

Abstract Title Abstract # Presentation Time Lead Author Enfortumab Vedotin Real-world use, dose intensity, and adherence to an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) in metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) e16567 Online Abstract R. Mamtani Tucatinib UCLA B-13: A phase 1b trial evaluating the safety of ribociclib, tucatinib, and trastuzumab in patients with metastatic, HER2+ breast cancer and a multicenter, randomized, open-label, phase 2 study of preoperative treatment with ribociclib, trastuzumab, tucatinib, with or without fulvestrant versus docetaxel, carboplatin, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab in HR+/HR-, HER2+ breast cancer TPS1116 Poster



Sunday, June 4



8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT N. McAndrew Disitamab Vedotin Disitamab vedotin, a novel humanized anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) combined with toripalimab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma: an open-label phase 1b/2 study 4566 Poster



Saturday, June 3



8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT X. Sheng

