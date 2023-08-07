Scott Livingston Named One of The Daily Record’s 2023 Influential Marylanders

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group is pleased to announce that Scott Livingston, SVP of News, has been named to The Daily Record’s 2023 listing of Influential Marylanders in the Communications category.





The Daily Record’s Influential Marylanders list recognizes those who have made significant impacts in their field and continue to be leaders in the state of Maryland. Livingston was also named to this prestigious list in 2018.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by The Daily Record for informing and educating our valued viewers, both across the state of Maryland and throughout the country, which is a direct result of Sinclair’s unwavering commitment toward investing in local news initiatives,” said Scott Livingston.

Fifty-two Influential Marylanders were selected by the editors of The Daily Record for their significant contributions to their respective fields and for their leadership in Maryland in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology.

“The 2023 Influential Marylanders are respected visionaries. They are leaders within their professions and are engaged in the community to help improve the lives of all, both today and in the future,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director, The Daily Record/BridgeTower Media. “They are mentors of the next generation and challenge all of us to realize our hopes and dreams and to meet our own goals. The Daily Record is pleased to recognize this year’s honorees.”

Influential Marylanders will be honored at a celebration Sept. 21 in Cockeysville, MD.

For more information about The Daily Record’s 2023 Influential Marylanders, visit www.TheDailyRecord.com.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a subsidiary of Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company which owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. For more information, please visit sbgi.net.

About The Daily Record

The Daily Record is a digital first, daily news media company focused on law, government and business at TheDailyRecord.com. The Daily Record publishes a print edition on weekdays in addition to more than 25 special products a year in a variety of industries. The Daily Record hosts 11 annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. These events include Maryland’s Top 100 Women, Most Admired CEOs, Influential Marylanders, Health Care Heroes, Icon Honors and more. The Daily Record also facilitates webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting and email marketing among other services. The Daily Record, with 135 years of editorial excellence, is part of BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.

Category: General

Contacts

Sinclair: Jessica Bellucci jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

The Daily Record: Suzanne Fischer-Huettner events@TheDailyRecord.com