Scibids Strengthens Senior Leadership With the Appointment of Rafael Alfaro as Head of Brand Partnerships

Scaling partnerships with leading brands, Rafael will help to bolster Scibids’ position at the frontier of AI-led marketing

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scibids, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for digital marketing, today announced the appointment of Rafael Alfaro as Head of Brand Partnerships. Rafael will lead efforts in identifying, securing and cultivating relationships directly with key brands, evangelizing on the benefits and value of smarter ad decisioning and advanced automation for optimized programmatic spend.





Before joining Scibids, Rafael was VP, Business Development at omnichannel advertising platform, Mediaocean, where he spearheaded strategic relationships with major industry players. Prior to this, Rafael was at 4INFO (now Cadent), where he led its brand partnerships team as VP, Brand Solutions and was also VP, Audience Solutions & Advanced TV. Rafael also helped implement advanced, AI-led ad attribution whilst VP of Sales for Conversion Logic.

Through customizable AI solutions, Scibids delivers increased controls and future proofed marketing strategies and exponential growth for advertisers and agencies. This is done by complementing DSP data within custom bidding rules that are aligned specifically to brand-specific goals. As marketers further realize that AI is critical to the ad stack, Rafael will cement Scibids’ offering at the forefront of its field.

Commenting on his appointment, Rafael said: “The potential of AI to strengthen marketing efforts is more evident now than ever. Scibids is front and center in helping companies rethink how to buy programmatically. I’m thrilled to be joining such an incredibly talented group and helping companies to implement Scibids’ ground-breaking and value-creating solution. Enabling advertisers to harness automation and improve performance even during economic downturns.”

MD of Scibids NA, Eric Schwartz commented: “Rafael’s varied and extensive experience, providing complex digital solutions to brands eager to gain control, lower costs and increase programmatic performance, will be invaluable to Scibids as we build on our momentum of growth. Helping our clients to optimize, drive revenue and improve their return-on-investment, Rafael will cement Scibids’ partnerships and ensure our pre-eminence as the pioneers of AI-led digital marketing.”

About Scibids

Founded in Paris in 2016, Scibids is the independent global leader building Artificial Intelligence to make marketing more effective. Scibids AI supports strategic business outcomes for brands by building customizable algorithms for powerful ad decisioning that does not require user tracking and profiling. Scibids AI is enabled within leading Demand Side Platforms, helps unify the ad stack between planning and measurement, and delivers measurable ROI for a long-lasting competitive advantage. Scibids works across the digital marketing ecosystem, is used by thousands of brands and embraced by their media agencies worldwide. Learn more at www.scibids.com and download “AI, Privacy and the Future of Digital Marketing,” a marketers guide to growth in the post-cookie digital ecosystem.

