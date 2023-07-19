Scibids Partners With Google Display & Video 360 to Offer Custom Bidding Powered by AI for Advertisers

The integration provides seamless access to Scibids’ Artificial Intelligence capabilities showcasing sophisticated controls for advertisers seeking custom outcomes and scale on the open web

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scibids, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for customizable bidding solutions, announces an expansion to its long-standing partnership with Google Display & Video 360 (DV360) as the first Custom Bidding partner. Custom Bidding, a groundbreaking product in Display & Video 360, empowers advertisers to customize the bidding algorithm so that it aligns more closely with the desired business outcome. This solution provides customers with more precise control over ad decisioning and price valuation of each impression opportunity. Custom Bidding has evolved into a pivotal feature that showcases Display & Video 360’s resolute commitment to openness and customization for its power users.





With this first-of-its-kind partnership, advertisers and their agencies will gain streamlined access to Scibids’ customizable AI for their bidding strategies when utilizing Display & Video 360 Custom Bidding. Scibids AI is specialized in full-funnel campaign optimization, ranging from upper funnel CTV interactions to lower funnel direct response display ads and everything in between. Custom Bidding can deliver increased return on ad spend (ROAS) for both direct response marketers selling online and consumers that care about offline sales such as consumer packaged goods (CPGs). The integration also streamlines operations by making terms and conditions for advertisers directly acceptable in Display & Video 360, along with in-platform billing and clearing.

The Custom Bidding functionality enables advertisers to create algorithms tailored to their specific campaign goals, resulting in an AI-powered informed bidding model that aligns with their unique business outcomes. Through the seamless collaboration between Scibids and Display & Video 360, advertisers and their agencies can now leverage this bidding strategy customization to achieve unparalleled success with efficiencies at scale.

“For over seven years, Scibids has been dedicated to providing cutting-edge AI solutions that enhance outcomes for advertisers, and we’re pleased to work with a powerhouse partner like Google Display & Video 360 that embraces development on their open infrastructure,” said Remi Lemonnier, Co-founder & CEO at Scibids. “As their first fully integrated Custom Bidding partner, we are committed to working together to revolutionize advertising strategies through AI and enable our shared customers to achieve their campaign objectives effectively.”

Lemonnier added, “With Custom Bidding, advertisers can unlock the full potential of their campaigns and achieve exceptional results by tailoring their bidding strategies to their unique needs and data assets. While we have been delivering the benefits of AI-powered Custom Bidding to Display & Video 360 users for some time, we’re thrilled to have worked with Google and become their first fully integrated Custom Bidding partner. “

About Scibids

Scibids is the global leader in AI-powered digital advertising decisioning. Founded in Paris in 2016, our mission is to grow and scale the performance of digital marketing by helping brands achieve desired business outcomes through privacy-respecting practices. Scibids AI is designed for advertisers, agencies, and all media buyers who want to improve the effectiveness and scale of their advertising campaigns. Scibids’ customizable AI auto-generates algorithms that fuel performance without relying on user tracking or profiling. Our AI is enabled within leading Demand Side Platforms (DSPs), unifies the ad stack by making planning and measurement data actionable within programmatic buys, and delivers measurable ROI for a long-lasting competitive advantage. Thousands of brands and their media agencies worldwide embrace Scibids AI for the unparalleled performance, customization and automation it provides. Learn more at www.scibids.com and download “AI, Privacy and the Future of Digital Marketing,” a marketer’s guide to growth in the post-cookie digital ecosystem.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Bluestripe Communications



scibids@bluestripegroup.co.uk