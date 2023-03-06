ScaleWith Adds Seasoned Executives and Go-To-Market Team to Accelerate Growth

Market-making Technology Delivers Sustainability, Net Zero, D&I, and First Responders Funding as a Service

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScaleWith, Inc., a market-making technology company today announced the appointment of three executives to its leadership team as the company positions for significant growth. Earlier this month, ScaleWith launched its SellWith software as a service (SaaS) on Salesforce AppExchange, enabling Sales Cloud customers to increase their revenue by improving new business win rates and preserving pricing while achieving social impact commitments at no additional cost.

ScaleWith transforms social impact from a cost center into a revenue generator by embedding new funding for sustainability and social impact into B2B and public sector transactions. Spun out of CBS Corporation in connection with CBS’ merger with Viacom, ScaleWith incorporates social impact funding (e.g., support for programs and companies addressing Climate/Sustainability, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Net Zero, Veterans/First Responders, STEAM Workforce Development) into B2B and public sector transactions as a differentiator for sales teams and as a value-add for procurement teams. ScaleWith does not replace or compete with existing CSR/philanthropy investments, instead ScaleWith’s products create new funding streams that augment and increase the return on social impact investments.

Said Paul Polizzotto, ScaleWith Founder and CEO: “Most businesses and organizations are deeply committed to their sustainability and social commitments. But part of the reason a lot of these goals have multi-decade timelines is because they haven’t figured out how to scale social impact strategies alongside their operations, or how to pay for them. ScaleWith enables leaders to completely rethink how they pay for their social impact commitments by tapping into the largest source of capital and leveraging their purchase and sales transactions to address society’s most pressing challenges.”

The appointments were announced today by ScaleWith President, Ed Dandridge, to whom these executives will report.

Effective immediately:

Kevin Robinson is appointed Senior Vice President, Sales, with revenue responsibility for the company’s go-to-market and sales teams delivering its SellWith and BuyWith products. A 20+ year sales executive at Salesforce, Mr. Robinson joins ScaleWith from Copado.

Sachin Lohe is appointed Chief Technology Officer, with responsibility for the company's engineering and technology operations and teams. With 20+ years' experience in technology across product development, automation, quality assurance, and machine learning, Mr. Lohe joins ScaleWith from AT&T.

Julianna Arnold is appointed Senior Vice President, Marketing & Impact, with responsibility for managing the company’s branding, communications, stakeholder marketing, and social impact team. A multilingual executive with extensive experience managing global brands and multi-product line marketing campaigns in 25+ countries, Ms. Arnold most recently was a senior executive at College Advising Corps.

Ed Dandridge said: “I am deeply gratified that Kevin, Julianna, and Sachin have joined ScaleWith at this pivotal time as we deliver market-making technology that enables businesses and public sector entities to transform their social impact commitments from cost centers into revenue generators. I look forward to working with these accomplished and talented executives to position ScaleWith for significant growth.”

In connection with Mr. Robinson’s appointment as Senior Vice President, Sales, ScaleWith also announced appointments to its go-to-market team which is responsible for B2B and public sector sales, customer success, and market adoption.

Reporting to Mr. Robinson, effective immediately:

Andrew Thompson is appointed Vice President, Revenue Operations and Go-to-Market Strategy. A digital transformation and market development strategist, Mr. Thompson brings more than a decade of front-line management experience scaling technology across industry verticals. Earlier in his career, Mr. Thompson spent nearly a decade at Salesforce working in strategy, business planning, and innovation.

Todd Shelton is appointed Vice President of Enterprise Sales. A perennial top revenue generator for over 20+ years in cloud computing, largely with Salesforce and its ecosystem partners, Mr. Shelton has built large-scale partnerships across all verticals in the Fortune 100 and 500 and will play a critical role in leading the enterprise go-to-market teams at ScaleWith.

Taylor Patterson is appointed Vice President, Customer Experience. A seasoned customer experience (CX) executive, Mr. Patterson brings a 25+ year track record of successfully delivering quality customer success. He specializes in delivering strategy, focus and advocacy that drives customer share of wallet. Working with many of the world’s biggest brands, Mr Patterson has set strategies for scaling SaaS technical teams to become high performers and maximize their potential. Previously, Mr. Patterson spent more than two decades in various customer success roles at Cisco and HP.

Kevin Blessum is appointed Vice President, Sales Engineering. A development operations and implementation expert, Mr. Blessum brings more than a decade of hands-on leadership experience at Copado and Conquer advising customers on the adoption and optimization of CRM, SaaS, and enterprise cloud services.

Kyle Honaker is appointed Director of Sales. A sales executive and go-to-market strategist, Mr. Honaker previously worked in sales roles at Stack Sports and Ricochet 360.

Said Kevin Robinson, SVP, Sales, ScaleWith: “The appointment of our world-class go-to-market team enables ScaleWith to accelerate market adoption of our SellWith and BuyWith products which help companies and organizations achieve their social impact goals at no additional cost. I look forward to working with this team to engage and enlist B2B and public sector customers around the world.”

ScaleWith’s suite of SaaS products includes:

SellWith

SellWith Pro > turnkey social impact for small and fast-growing businesses;

> turnkey social impact for small and fast-growing businesses; SellWith Select > which includes access to ScaleWith’s proprietary network of social impact partners; and

> which includes access to ScaleWith’s proprietary network of social impact partners; and SellWith Enterprise > which includes access to ScaleWith’s proprietary network of social impact partners and award-winning engagement content library.

BuyWith

Businesses and public sector entities can leverage their purchasing power in transactions by embedding social impact funding into their RFP award criteria.

Customers using SellWith are able to select social impact funding recipients from ScaleWith’s exclusive network of 140+ Social Impact Partners delivering 500+ programs worldwide. ScaleWith’s proprietary methodology utilizes A.I., investor disclosures, and ESG commitments to provide insights into buyers’ social impact priorities and identify matching impact partners and programs. ScaleWith also closely tracks and quantifies social impact funding results through reports tied to various KPIs.

ScaleWith’s prolific studio-quality content library of media assets helps users highlight and communicate their social impacts with customers, suppliers, employees, and investors.

About ScaleWith

ScaleWith is a SaaS technology company that empowers customers to increase revenue and drive growth by embedding social impact into B2B and public sector transactions. ScaleWith’s suite of solutions enable businesses, organizations, and public sector entities to embed funding for social impact enterprises and programs (e.g., ESG, DE&I, First Responders & Veterans, and STEAM Workforce Development) into existing sales and procurement transactions at no additional cost. ScaleWith users can redirect underperforming and unused customer acquisition budgets towards funding social impact incentives, meeting their social impact goals and commitments while delivering unique value to their business partners by providing access to ScaleWith’s proprietary network of global social impact partners. ScaleWith and its predecessor companies have directed more than $100M in funding and resources to social impact initiatives and improved the lives of more than 60M people.

