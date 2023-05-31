S+C Communications Announces New East Coast Office, Appoints Former NBA Executive Kim Mandara EVP and Managing Director

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–S+C Communications, a fast-growing, boutique firm with expertise in public relations, media training, and crisis communications, today announced the opening of its new East Coast office in New York City. The office will be led by former NBA executive Kim Mandara, who has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Communications & Business Development. She will also serve as Managing Director of S+C’s NYC office based out of the iconic One World Trade Center.

In her new role, Mandara will focus on expanding S+C Communications’ presence in New York to complement S+C’s existing offices on the West Coast, Southwest region, and Canada (based in San Diego, Phoenix and Toronto, respectively). Mandara brings 20 years of strategic communications experience in sports, entertainment, media, hospitality and global brands.

Mandara spent 13 years of her career at the National Basketball Association (NBA), where she directed the league’s corporate communication practice for the NBA, WNBA, NBA G-League, NBA 2K League, and USA Basketball. She also led communications for the league’s Global Partnerships division and the Strategy & Innovation group, managing communications strategies, creative storytelling, activations, media relations, and events for blue-chip brands such as Nike, PepsiCo, The Walt Disney Company, Google, AT&T, American Express and State Farm.

“Kim shares our commitment to innovative ideas, teamwork, forming strong bonds with clients and finding creative solutions to challenges. Her vast experience working at the highest levels of professional sports and with Fortune 500 brands brings an exciting new dimension to S+C. Our clients will benefit from her strategic mind, her even-keeled approach and her ability to navigate complex situations,” Co-Founder Chip Scutari said.

“At our core, S+C Communications is a team of coaches, counselors and confidantes. We pride ourselves on forming lasting relationships with our partners and their causes. When we started this expansion process, we were searching for a kind, talented executive who puts their mind and heart into all of their relationships — and Kim embodies that mentality each and every day. She is the perfect person to lead our new East Coast hub and grow our S+C village,” Co-Founder Dave Cieslak said.

Mandara was previously Vice President and Global Head of Communications and Events for Legends, a sports, entertainment, hospitality, and premium experiences company co-founded by the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. She has also served in a number of communications consulting roles, advising CEOs, non-profits, and start-ups. Earlier in her career, Kim worked in corporate communications for Viacom (now Paramount) and at FleishmanHillard, a global PR and digital marketing agency. Mandara earned a BA in Communications and Political Science from Boston College.

“Dave, Chip, and the team at S+C Communications have a remarkable understanding of the evolving communications and media landscape, and their nuanced expertise has led the firm to become known as trusted and essential advisors to a deep roster of clients. I am fortunate to join this dynamic group of communications experts,” Mandara said.

