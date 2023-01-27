SBA Communications Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) (“SBA” or the “Company”) today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2022 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

Ads image

SBA Communications Corporation Common Stock

CUSIP 78410G104

Ticker Symbol: SBAC

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Cash

Distribution

(per share)

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends

(per share)

Section

199A

Dividends (1)

(per share)

3/10/2022

3/25/2022

$0.71

$0.71

$0.71

5/19/2022

6/14/2022

$0.71

$0.71

$0.71

8/25/2022

9/20/2022

$0.71

$0.71

$0.71

11/17/2022

12/15/2022

$0.71

$0.71

$0.71

 

(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions.

This information represents final income allocations.

This press release will be available on our website at www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 35,000 communications sites in sixteen markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines. SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now