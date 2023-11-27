Save Big on Soundbars with VIZIO this Cyber Monday

Upgrade your home entertainment with bold sounds at even bolder prices. Plus, early December deals on TVs and more

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday has come and gone, but there are still many bargains to be found, especially if you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup. This Cyber Monday, VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) has teamed up with Walmart to bring discounts to its most popular soundbars.





Whether you’re looking to amplify your TV’s sound to make you feel like you’re front-row at the next big football game, or a compact soundbar for your bedroom, VIZIO has a soundbar for you that not only packs a lot of power but comes at a value that’s perfect for your needs.

For those looking for bolder, fuller sound, look no further than the VIZIO V-Series All-in-One 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar V21d-J8. Priced at just $99 (was $115) through December 31, this system packs two full-range speakers and dual 3” subwoofers into a sleek, low-profile package, delivering a visceral, room-filling experience that will bring you to the edge of your seat. And with support for Bluetooth streaming, you can bring your favorite music to life with powerful sound.

For those who want the latest and greatest QLED technology, consider the VIZIO 50″ QX 50 4K Quantum Color Smart TV M50QXM-K01. Available at Amazon for just $499.99 (was $629) through November 27, this TV brings brilliant color fidelity and brightness, along with 4K 120hz refresh rate, full array local dimming and WiFi 6-enabled speeds for a seamless content experience.

Finally, the VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar V21x-J8 delivers a front-row experience at a fraction of the cost. Available from Walmart for just $139 (was $158) through December 13, it includes a powerful 4.5” wireless subwoofer and a two-speaker soundbar. Though sleek and unobtrusive, it can reach high volumes without sacrificing accuracy or depth.

Want more? Head to Target and Sam’s Club in early December, where, for a short time only, VIZIO is offering great deals on some of its best TV and soundbar products. These include:

The VIZIO 70″ Class V-Series 4K LED HDR Smart TV V705x-J01 . Available at Sam’s Club for just $399 between December 1 and December 3, this big-screen TV includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and an IQ Active Processor that automatically upscales HD content to vivid 4K quality for a breathtaking viewing experience.

. Available at Sam’s Club for just $399 between December 1 and December 3, this big-screen TV includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and an IQ Active Processor that automatically upscales HD content to vivid 4K quality for a breathtaking viewing experience. The VIZIO M-Series 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar M215a-J6 . Looking for a bargain speaker system this festive season? Head to Sam’s Club between December 1 and December 3, where you can get this 2.1 soundbar/subwoofer combo for just $99.99 (was $179.99). This affordable package delivers an immersive and cinematic experience at a great price. With its five-speaker soundbar and 5” subwoofer, this setup will elevate your favorite movies or the latest football game thanks to its exceptional depth and range, and its earth-shattering bass.

. Looking for a bargain speaker system this festive season? Head to Sam’s Club between December 1 and December 3, where you can get this 2.1 soundbar/subwoofer combo for just $99.99 (was $179.99). This affordable package delivers an immersive and cinematic experience at a great price. With its five-speaker soundbar and 5” subwoofer, this setup will elevate your favorite movies or the latest football game thanks to its exceptional depth and range, and its earth-shattering bass. The VIZIO 65″ Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV M65Q6-J09. Available from Target for US $449 (was $499.99) between December 10 and December 25, this TV packs plenty of power at a great price, featuring Quantum Color and optimized Dolby Vision HDR, with enhanced WiFi 6E capability and wireless headphone support.

In-store pricing may vary. Prices and offers are subject to change.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contacts

[email protected]