Save A Lot Stores Roll Out Special Holiday Savings Program for Shoppers

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the United States, is set to celebrate the holiday season by giving customers the gift of extra savings. The 12 Deals of December program offers customers the opportunity to unlock hot deals on 12 different products perfect for holiday entertaining—six redeemable December 14, 2022 through December 20, 2022 and six redeemable December 21, 2022 through December 24, 2022. Customers can find and download coupons valid only at participating locations for all offers by visiting savealot.com or checking their weekly ad.

Featured products for the program include*:

Offers for 12/14 through 12/20

Coburn Farms butter – $2.49

Jimmy Dean Bacon – 2 for $5

JJ’s Pies – 2 for $1

Chicken leg quarters (10lb bag) – $3.90

Coburn Farms 12oz shredded cheese – $1.99

Coca-Cola or Pepsi** 2-liters – $0.99

Offers for 12/21-12/24

3lb Ground beef – $1.79/lb

Lay’s potato chips – $1.99

Little Debbie Snack Cakes – 2 for $3

Crystal Falls 24-pack water – $2.49

Totino’s party pizzas – 10 for $10

Russet Potatoes (8lb bag) – $2.79

To unlock each deal, customers must present a digital or print coupon at the register.

“We know everyone is looking to ways to save money anywhere they can right now,” said Tim Schroder, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Save A Lot. “Our 12 Deals of December brings hot deals on holiday must-have items.”

Save A Lot believes that everyone should have access to fresh, high quality food options, no matter the neighborhood. Save A Lot focuses on offering everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as national brand products, USDA-inspected meat cut fresh in store, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.

To find the nearest participating location in Save A Lot’s “12 Deals of December” program please visit www.savealot.com.

* Valid at participating locations only; purchase limits may apply. Check local store for details.

** Brand available at promotional price varies by location.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S., with more than 850 stores in 32 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot provides unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), Twitter (@savealot), and Instagram or TikTok (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator, visit ownasavealot.com.

