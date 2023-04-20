Sara Meza Joins Digital Wave Technology as SVP, Chief Digital Officer

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Wave Technology, provider of the Digital Wave ONE Platform that unites the entire omnichannel product journey, today announces that Sara Meza has joined its executive team as SVP, Chief Digital Officer.





Sara’s extensive background in Digital and Omnichannel commerce will support Digital Wave’s vision of providing brands and retailers with solutions that create exceptional shopping experiences for consumers whenever and wherever they shop.

Most recently, Sara was the SVP, Head of Digital Strategy and eCommerce at Peak Activity, a digital consulting firm. Before that, Sara launched, led, and grew numerous websites from start-ups to businesses with over $4 billion in annual revenue. Sara’s expertise in Omnichannel operations was instrumental in implementing Ship from Store, Vendor Drop Ship, Endless Aisle, Mobile Point of Sale (MPOS), Distributed Order Management, Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS) & Curbside Pickup (BOPAC), and Customer Experience (CX) programs at 280 stores enterprise-wide. Her previous responsibilities included a variety of retail buying, planning, allocation, and marketing roles.

“Sara is an incredible addition to our leadership team,” commented Lori Schafer, CEO at Digital Wave Technology. “As we are quickly scaling with many new customers and additional AI-based solutions leveraging Digital Wave’s Omni-Experience platform, Sara’s input into our product roadmap and customer communications will be invaluable.”

“Digital Wave fills a gaping need in the market,” noted Sara. “It offers the only product solution in the market built with full AI, automation, and a configurable workflow. The team has an impressive grasp on the challenges that brands and retailers are facing, and I’m eager to contribute to the company’s constant innovation.”

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave Technology assists brands and retailers in accelerating omnichannel growth and direct-to-consumer digital sales, marketing, and merchandising. Digital Wave’s innovative Omni-Product Platform unifies the entire product journey from item creation, product information enrichment, management, and syndication (PIM/MDM), planning, pricing, and merchandising. The only product solution platform built with full AI, automation, and configurable workflow, Digital Wave allows brands and retailers to centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise, and publish product content easily and efficiently.

Digital Wave Technology provides improved speed-to-market and increased channel distribution of new items, lower returns and labor costs, improved collaboration among internal teams and suppliers, and a more compelling customer experience. Learn more about how Digital Wave can significantly impact your company’s bottom line at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.

