Santa Clara University Awarded Third HEED Diversity Award

The HEED Award, given this year to 109 institutions, is the premier national honor that recognizes inclusion, acceptance, and support for diversity at U.S. colleges and universities.

“This award is an acknowledgement of the ongoing, campus-wide commitment and hard work at Santa Clara University to ensure we are an institution that supports equity, belonging and inclusion for all,” said Shá Duncan Smith, SCU’s vice president for inclusive excellence. “We are continuing to make progress in our Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) strategic planning implementation process; hiring practices; partnerships with campus and external partners such as the Ohlone and Muwekma Ohlone community; and expanding resources for the Multicultural Center, Office of Accessible Education, and Title IX office.”

In its application for the award, Santa Clara cited numerous ongoing programs, campus-wide initiatives, and new initiatives intended to infuse diversity, equity, and inclusion across its campus and curriculum. Among the programs undertaken or advanced in 2022-2023 are:

“The HEED Award selection process is rigorous, assessing the recruitment and retention of students and faculty, pathway programs, community partnerships, leadership support for DEI initiatives, and a comprehensive list of other considerations,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine. “The winning institutions consistently demonstrate best practices and set the standards for other colleges and universities.”

Santa Clara University will feature as an honoree in the November/December 2023 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity.

About Santa Clara University

Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University sits in the heart of Silicon Valley—the world’s most innovative and entrepreneurial region. The University’s stunningly landscaped 106-acre campus is home to the historic Mission Santa Clara de Asís. Ranked among the top 15 percent of national universities by U.S. News & World Report, SCU has among the best four-year graduation rates in the nation and is rated by PayScale in the top 1 percent of universities with the highest-paid graduates. SCU has produced elite levels of Fulbright Scholars as well as four Rhodes Scholars. With undergraduate programs in arts and sciences, business, and engineering, and graduate programs in six disciplines, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with social consciousness grounded in the tradition of Jesuit, Catholic education. For more information see www.scu.edu.

