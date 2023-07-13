Sanborn Employee Doug Browning Wins “MVP” at ESRI UC 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The BLM Assessment, Inventory & Monitoring (AIM) Program Team includes members from multiple internal and external entities including The Sanborn Map Company. One individual on the AIM team, contractor Doug Browning from Sanborn, was recognized as a 2023 Top 3 ESRI Community MVP.









Each year, Esri recognizes about 50 Community MVPs from their total community user base. An Esri Community MVP is a GIS community member who makes a significant number of valued contributions to the Community, and who is recognized as an “influencer and trusted adviser”. Browning was recognized as a Top 3 MVP for receiving the most “Kudos” for his answers, with 1630 Kudos received.

For the past 5 years, as a Sanborn employee, Doug has worked as a GIS architect, designing and developing web and/or desktop-based geospatial tools for resources within BLM’s AIM Strategy program (Terrestrial, Lotic, Wetland and Riparian), PFC (Proper Functioning Condition), and MIM (Multiple Indicator Monitoring), which provide high quality information about ecosystem conditions and trends for decision making. In 2022, the AIM team (including Doug) were presented with a Special Achievement award in GIS (SAG) for their outstanding work developing a cloud-based data collection platform.

About The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

Sanborn has delivered state-of-the-art mapping since 1866. Today, Sanborn is one of the nation’s premier trusted providers of geospatial data and comprehensive geospatial solutions. Sanborn combines the latest aerial, ground, and mobile imagery and lidar data with expanded geospatial IT problem solving, spatial analysis, application development, GIS strategic planning, licensing for commercial data, APIs, and our own SAAS solutions, and a range of managed and onsite GIS services options. If you’re interested in learning more about how Sanborn can provide talent for your organization, learn more at sanborn.com/gis-client-staffing-services.

Contacts

The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.



Jason Caldwell, Vice President of Business Development & Sales



(719) 593-0093



jcaldwell@sanborn.com