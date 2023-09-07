San Diego Business Journal: Rincon Water Awarded Top 3 ‘Best Places to Work’ in Small-organization Category

ESCONDIDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rincon del Diablo Municipal Water District has been lauded as a “Best Place to Work” by the San Diego Business Journal in their annual rankings, taking home third place out of 26 in the small organization category.





“Creating a fulfilling work environment where team members give their best effort every day is deeply rewarding,” said Clint Baze, General Manager of Rincon Water. “This recognition by the San Diego Business Journal is a credit to our hard-working team that consistently delivers outstanding service and high-quality water to our customers.”

The San Diego Business Journal’s annual Best Places to Work awards program recognizes outstanding organizations whose benefits, policies and practices are among the best in the region. The submission process included a two-part survey to get a thorough assessment of each employer; Part 1 consisted of an employer assessment and part 2 consisted of an employee feedback survey. Both the employer and employee data sets are combined to determine the best workplaces.

“This award confirms our organization as an excellent employer. It will help us continue to attract and maintain high-caliber employees,” said Jim Murtland, Rincon Water’s Board President.

“Rincon Water works hard to ensure our investments in our water system make sense today — and prepare us for the future. The same goes for our team members. We want them to feel empowered to operate at their very best, and that means ensuring we maintain a high-quality and dependable work environment,” added David Drake, a member of the Rincon Water Board of Directors, who attended the awards ceremony on Aug. 31 alongside Rincon employees.

Rincon team members were given a special plaque and certificate at the ceremony, and the organization is being recognized throughout the month in the Business Journal’s print and online publications.

About Rincon Water

Rincon Water provides safe and reliable potable and recycled water to a population of 32,000 people through more than 8,000 customer connections. Our potable distribution system consists of nine enclosed reservoirs with the storage capacity of 22.5 million gallons. The potable water system consists of over 117 miles of 8″ or bigger pipeline and four pump stations, and has a peak production of 10 million gallons per day.

Julia Escamilla

Rincon del Diablo Municipal Water District

Phone – 760.745.5522 X503



jescamilla@rinconwater.org