Samsonite Confirms Multi-Year PIM Renewal with Digital Wave Technology

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Wave Technology is pleased to announce a multi-year PIM contract renewal with Samsonite, global lifestyle bag and travel luggage company. Samsonite initially selected Digital Wave in 2018 to support ongoing e-commerce growth in Asia.





“Digital Wave’s solutions have been integral as we’ve expanded our distribution and worked to make customer experience seamless across different channels, regions, and languages,” commented Sheldon Chan, Vice President, Digital & E-Commerce, Samsonite Asia Pacific & Middle East. “We decided to continue working with the Digital Wave team because of the ease of managing our storefronts and the highly customizable workflow.”

Samsonite manages 42 storefronts in Digital Wave’s solution. The e-commerce for each storefront utilizes Digital Wave’s workflow to enable quick speed to market and strict governance to guarantee that consumers receive correct, complete product information.

“Samsonite initially chose us to drive an ambitious global e-commerce strategy. The company was entering new markets, dealing in different currencies, etc.,” said Dan DeHart, Vice President, Professional Services, Digital Wave Technology. “It’s a great compliment to have secured a contract renewal, and we’re particularly delighted to continue working with Samsonite’s incredible team.”

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave Technology assists brands and retailers in accelerating omnichannel growth and direct-to-consumer digital sales, marketing, and merchandising. Digital Wave’s innovative Product Platform unifies the entire product journey from item creation, product information enrichment, management, and syndication (PIM/MDM), planning, pricing, and merchandising. The only product solution platform built with full AI, automation, and configurable workflow, Digital Wave allows brands and retailers to centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise, and publish product content easily and efficiently.

The results? Improved speed-to-market and increased channel distribution of new items, lower returns and labor costs, improved collaboration among internal teams and suppliers, and a more compelling customer experience. Learn more about how Digital Wave can significantly impact your company’s bottom line at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.

About Samsonite

Samsonite is the worldwide leader in superior travel bags, luggage, and accessories combining notable style with the latest design technology and the utmost attention to quality and durability. For more than 100 years, Samsonite has leveraged its rich design heritage to create unparalleled products that fulfill the on-the-go lifestyle needs of the business professional.

Learn more about Samsonite at https://shop.samsonite.com/home

