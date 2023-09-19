Sam’s Club MAP Closes the Loop for Advertisers with Media and Sales Performance Dashboard

Dashboard displays Sam’s Club POS sales performance and Sam’s Club MAP media campaign metrics together to track impact on business

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. and a leading membership warehouse club, announces the launch of the Media and Sales Performance Dashboard, an innovative, integrated dashboard that serves as a central source of truth for campaign performance for Sam’s Club Member Access Platform (MAP).









For the first time, the Media and Sales Performance Dashboard combines Sam’s Club MAP campaign metrics with Sam’s Club sales performance in one place, so advertisers can track media impact on business outcomes. This new offering is a consolidated, self-service innovation for both Sponsored Product Ads and Display campaigns, together with sales performance, in a single interface.

The dashboard seamlessly integrates with the point-of-sale platform (also known as MADRID) that Sam’s Club advertisers and merchants already use to track sales — which is also the same platform used internally by Sam’s Club MAP.

“We understand the power that analytics can have on advertiser campaigns which is why we are delivering this new integrated dashboard,” said Lex Josephs, vice president and general manager of Sam’s Club MAP. “It is the latest in an ongoing stream of continuous innovations we’re providing to deliver faster, more actionable insights. It gives advertisers access to performance metrics, enabling them to optimize campaigns while they are still in flight, driving stronger business outcomes.”

Visibility and in-flight optimization

The Media and Sales Performance Dashboard provides advertisers with visibility into item sales, new buyers, in-club attribution from search, total ad attributed sales and more — enabling a new era of marketing optimization.

With this innovation, Display and Sponsored Product Ads performance are now available in one place, providing new transparency into Display and allowing advertisers and MAP to make optimizations in-flight. This visibility enables continuous iteration and improvement on active campaigns to drive business outcomes.

Deeper member insights

Sam’s Club’s membership model is what makes the industry-leading measurement offered by Sam’s Club MAP possible. Advertisers now have more immediate access to member insights, including household reach, purchase channel, and for the first time, new buyer metrics for Sponsored Product Ads.

This launch represents a win for Sam’s Club members as well. Actionable member insights empower advertisers to optimize their campaigns and drive the most efficient results. This ensures that members discover the perfect item at the right time and in the right place, and helps members see more relevant ads/messaging.

“Sam’s Club MAP – fueled by the Media and Sales Performance Dashboard data – allows us to build and track plans like never before,” said Lindsay Letterle, director of sales for The Clorox Company. “The deep member insights paired with media and business impact enable us to optimize our campaigns to ensure we’re reaching the right member with the right message at the right time to drive business results.”

Measurement confidence

Not every retail media platform offers incrementality measurement but those that do typically use their own internal methodology. By contrast, Sam’s Club MAP differentiates by offering incrementality measurement such as iROAS and sales lift based on Circana’s methodology in post campaign reporting.

Sam’s Club MAP has partnered with Circana again to bring the Media and Sales Performance Dashboard to advertisers. With this third-party validation, advertisers can drive in-flight optimization decisions confidently, without anyone ‘grading their own homework.’

Sam’s Club MAP is excited to offer this to select advertising partners today and looks forward to onboarding many more in the coming months. For more information about Sam’s Club MAP’s new integrated dashboard, contact Sam’s Club MAP here.

About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 40th year, Sam’s Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member’s Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™️, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam’s Club, visit the Sam’s Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com and interact with Sam’s Club on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

About Sam’s Club Member Access Platform

At Sam’s Club, we are member obsessed. We lead with this obsession by offering a curated assortment of high-quality products at an incredible value. We lead with this obsession by providing our members with a multi-touchpoint experience, whether they are shopping our Clubs, on SamsClub.com, in-app or with Curbside Pickup and Delivery. We lead with this obsession every day.

We know our members want a shopping experience that is easy, convenient, and personalized. And we know that our agencies, ad tech platforms, suppliers and advertisers want to reach our members efficiently and effectively. With MAP [Member Access Platform], our journey starts with our members. Next, we create and give partners experiences, tools and opportunities that help members discover new products at the time they need and want them.

MAP’s mission is to provide the most valuable and additive ads experience to our members. It’s our member-first approach that differentiates us, along with the combination of our platform, our products, our people, our processes and our first-party data.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact Sonali Batra at Sonali.Batra@walmart.com.