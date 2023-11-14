Salesloft Appoints Randy Littleson as New Chief Marketing Officer

Accomplished marketing leader will lead the company’s global marketing strategy, focusing on driving business growth

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesloft, provider of the first and only AI-powered global revenue workflow platform, today announced the appointment of Randy Littleson as its Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 30 years of experience, Littleson will take the helm of Salesloft’s global marketing to help drive the company’s global expansion and further cement it as the category leader.









“Salesloft is a company that exemplifies innovation and a relentless commitment to customer success,” said Littleson. “The team has pioneered solutions that set new industry standards for revenue teams. I’m eager to contribute to Salesloft’s ongoing success story, harness the collective expertise of the team, and further elevate the exceptional value Salesloft provides to its customers. I am confident that we will continue to push boundaries, drive meaningful engagements, and shape the future of revenue technology.”

Littleson joins Salesloft with an impressive background in the software industry, having previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Conga, a nearly $450 million software company. Prior to Conga, Littleson was the Chief Marketing Officer at NICE inContact, a leader in the cloud call center market. During his tenure, the company grew revenue from $260 million to more than $800 million and was a consistent leader in Forrester Wave and Gartner Magic Quadrant reports.

“We’re thrilled to have Randy on board to help bring the competitive advantages of the Salesloft platform to new markets and revenue teams around the globe,” said David Obrand, CEO of Salesloft. “Randy’s experience working with high-growth, market-leading software companies through maturation – with many of them more than doubling in size during his tenure – uniquely positions him to drive continuous innovation, collaboration, and improvement for our industry-leading solution. Under Randy’s leadership, we will increase Salesloft’s visibility in the market, building excitement and engagement with our global community of committed customers.”

Littleson joins Salesloft amid an exciting year of growth. In June 2023, the company launched Rhythm, a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered workflow solution that translates buyer behaviors into prioritized seller actions based on highest impact. Early performance metrics report Salesloft users are completing 39% more tasks per day, seeing a 57% lift in productivity and booking 23% more meetings scheduled for the same amount of activity by using Rhythm. Account executive use cases have also shown a 20% reduction in average deal length, 25% increase in close rates and 2x increase in average contract value (ACV).

The company also recently expanded its partner and open API ecosystem, welcoming 12 new partner integrations in Q4 that will enable greater workflow optimization and customer insights for users. Earlier in the year, Salesloft became the only revenue workflow provider to offer full platform localization in French, German, and Spanish to better serve sellers around the world. In the European market, the company has quadrupled revenue, welcomed more than 1,000 new customers, and grown employee headcount 5x in the last three years.

