Salesforce Announces AI Cloud – Bringing Trusted Generative AI to the Enterprise

AI Cloud is built for CRM – supercharging customer experiences and company productivity by bringing together AI, data, analytics, and automation to provide trusted, open, real-time generative AI that is enterprise ready

AI Cloud includes the brand new Einstein GPT Trust Layer, which sets a new industry standard for trusted enterprise AI – offering the benefits of generative AI while providing data privacy and data security

The Einstein GPT Trust Layer also makes AI Cloud open and extensible, optimizing the right model for the right task, while offering customer choice

Customers like AAA – The Auto Club Group, Gucci, Inspirato, and RBC US Wealth Management are seeing the value of Salesforce’s new AI-powered capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) today announced AI Cloud, the fastest and most trusted way for Salesforce customers to supercharge their customer experiences and company productivity with generative AI for the enterprise. AI Cloud is a suite of capabilities optimized for delivering trusted, open, and real-time generative experiences across all applications and workflows. AI Cloud’s new Einstein GPT Trust Layer resolves concerns of risks associated with adopting generative AI by enabling customers to meet their enterprise data security and compliance demands, while offering customers the benefits of generative AI. This unique blend of capabilities and security solidifies Salesforce’s position as the #1 AI CRM.

At the heart of AI Cloud is Einstein, the world’s first AI for CRM, which now powers over 1 trillion predictions per week across Salesforce’s applications. With generative AI, Einstein helps make every company and employee more productive and efficient across sales, service, marketing, and commerce.

AI Cloud will enable sales reps to quickly auto-generate personalized emails tailored to their customer’s needs, and service teams to auto-generate personalized agent chat replies and case summaries. Marketers can auto-generate personalized content to engage customers and prospects across email, mobile, web, and advertising. Commerce teams can auto-generate insights and recommendations to deliver customized commerce experiences at every step of the buyer’s journey. And, developers can auto-generate code, predict potential bugs in code, and suggest fixes.

Why trusted generative AI matters in the enterprise: Company leaders want to embrace generative AI, but are wary of the risks – hallucinations, toxicity, privacy, bias, and data governance concerns are creating a trust gap. New Salesforce research found that 73% of employees believe generative AI introduces new security risks and nearly 60% of those who plan to use the technology don’t know how to keep data secure.

AI Cloud will help fill that trust gap with the new Einstein GPT Trust Layer. The Einstein GPT Trust Layer will help prevent large-language models (LLMs) from retaining sensitive customer data. This separation of sensitive data from the LLM will help customers maintain data governance controls while still leveraging the immense potential of generative AI. The Einstein GPT Trust Layer sets a new industry standard for secure generative AI for the enterprise.

“AI is reshaping our world and transforming business in ways we never imagined, and every company needs to become AI-first,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “AI Cloud, built on the #1 CRM, is the fastest and easiest way for our customers to unleash the incredible power of AI, with trust at the center driven by our new Einstein GPT Trust Layer. AI Cloud will unlock incredible innovation, productivity, and efficiency for every company.”

Go deeper: AI Cloud delivers the future of trusted enterprise generative AI

AI Cloud will integrate Salesforce technologies, including Einstein, Data Cloud, Tableau, Flow, and MuleSoft to provide trusted, open generative AI that is enterprise ready.

Trusted and Open: The Einstein GPT Trust Layer will enable companies to get started with trusted generative AI faster by optimizing the right model for the right task. It will also provide deployment capabilities for any relevant LLM while helping companies maintain their data privacy, security, residency, and compliance goals.

Use of Third-Party LLMs: As part of Salesforce’s commitment to an open ecosystem, AI Cloud is designed to host LLMs from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic, Cohere, and others — entirely within Salesforce’s infrastructure. AI Cloud will help maintain customer prompts and responses in the Salesforce infrastructure. In addition, Salesforce and OpenAI have established a shared trust partnership to deliver joint content moderation using OpenAI’s leading Enterprise API and best-in-class safety tools in conjunction with the Einstein GPT Trust Layer to help keep data retained in Salesforce.

As part of Salesforce’s commitment to an open ecosystem, AI Cloud is designed to host LLMs from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic, Cohere, and others — entirely within Salesforce’s infrastructure. AI Cloud will help maintain customer prompts and responses in the Salesforce infrastructure. In addition, Salesforce and OpenAI have established a shared trust partnership to deliver joint content moderation using OpenAI’s leading Enterprise API and best-in-class safety tools in conjunction with the Einstein GPT Trust Layer to help keep data retained in Salesforce. Use of Salesforce LLM: AI Cloud will enable customers to use Salesforce LLMs developed by Salesforce AI Research to power advanced capabilities such as code generation and business process automation assistance, fundamentally transforming how businesses interact with their CRM software. Salesforce’s LLMs – including CodeGen, CodeT5+, and CodeTF – help companies increase productivity, bridge the talent gap, reduce the cost of implementations, and better detect incidents.

AI Cloud will enable customers to use Salesforce LLMs developed by Salesforce AI Research to power advanced capabilities such as code generation and business process automation assistance, fundamentally transforming how businesses interact with their CRM software. Salesforce’s LLMs – including CodeGen, CodeT5+, and CodeTF – help companies increase productivity, bridge the talent gap, reduce the cost of implementations, and better detect incidents. Bring Your Own Model (BYOM): Customers who have trained their own domain-specific models outside of Salesforce will benefit from AI Cloud while storing data on their own infrastructure. These models, whether running through Amazon SageMaker or Google’s Vertex AI, will connect directly to AI Cloud through the Einstein GPT Trust Layer. In this scenario, customer data can remain within the customers’ trust boundaries.

Business Ready: AI will fuel more than $15 trillion in global economic growth and boost GDP by 26% by 2030*. AI Cloud will harness the full power of Salesforce, helping make companies and employees more productive and efficient.

Generative AI across every Salesforce application: Salesforce is bringing trusted generative AI to every product with Sales GPT, Service GPT, Marketing GPT, Commerce GPT, Slack GPT, Tableau GPT, Flow GPT, and Apex GPT. See more about Salesforce’s trusted, open, and business-ready generative AI-powered applications here.

Prompt template and builders: The prompts used to generate AI content directly influence the quality and relevance of the generated content. Salesforce is developing optimized AI prompts that use harmonized data to ground generated outputs in every company’s unique context. These context-rich prompts will help sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT teams get instant value from trusted generative AI, without hallucinations, while reducing time and cost.

The customer perspective:

“Our goal is to deliver more personalized member engagement, make our processes more efficient and cost-effective, and drive innovation across our team within a safe and trusted environment,” said Shohreh Abedi, EVP, Chief Operations Technology Officer, and Member Experience at AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’re accelerating our digital transformation with Salesforce, and AI Cloud will help us implement AI across our entire business, including devops, support, sales, and underwriting.”

“Embedding AI into our CRM has delivered huge operational efficiencies for our advisors and clients,” said Greg Beltzer, Head of Tech for RBC US Wealth Management. “We believe that this technology has the potential to transform the way businesses interact with their customers, deliver personalized experiences, and drive customer loyalty. We are excited to explore this opportunity with Salesforce and drive the next generation of personalized customer experiences.”

Pricing and Availability

For businesses looking to supercharge revenue and productivity fast, the AI Cloud Starter pack is available for $360,000 annually** with the necessary building blocks — Data Cloud, MuleSoft automation, Einstein, Tableau Analytics, Slack, CRM, and a free AI-readiness assessment from Salesforce Professional Services.

Specific feature availability details as follows:

The Einstein GPT Trust Layer will be generally available in June 2023.

Service GPT is in pilot today, and will be generally available in June 2023.

Sales GPT is in pilot today, and will be generally available in July 2023.

Marketing GPT will be in pilot in June 2023, and generally available February 2024.

Commerce GPT is in pilot today, and will be generally available in July 2023.

Apex GPT will be in pilot in June 2023.

Flow GPT will be in pilot in October 2023.

Slack GPT is in beta today, and will be generally available later this year.

Tableau GPT will be in pilot in November 2023.

Learn more:

Tune in to AI Day on Salesforce+.

Learn more about AI Cloud here.

Access a comprehensive guide to GPT across Salesforce Customer 360 here.

See how Einstein delivers 1 trillion AI-powered predictions every week here.

Read new research on trusted AI here.

Learn more about Salesforce’s generative AI investments here.

Explore more on Salesforce AI for Impact Accelerator here.

Skill up on AI with Trailhead here.

Footnotes:



* PwC’s Global Artificial Intelligence Study, 2017

**Annual contract required. Pricing information provided for information purposes only and subject to change. Additional restrictions apply. Contact your sales representative for additional information

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of AI + data + CRM. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CRM.” For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

Contacts

Steve Mnich



smnich@salesforce.com