Salem Sports Events, LLC Announces Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

“We are excited to welcome James to our executive team at SSE,” said Jeff Ickes, CEO at Salem Sports Events. “His extensive industry relationships, paired with his ability to identify new revenue opportunities, aligns with SSE’s current operational focus to expand the company’s capacity. Additionally, his previous experience in scaling sales, operations, and leadership teams will be crucial to SSE’s anticipated future expansion.”

An industry veteran, Auerbach brings over 20 years of experience in senior leadership roles at multiple special event industry and hospitality companies with locations in both large- and mid-sized markets throughout the country. His proven track record leading cross-functional teams, with a concentration on profitable revenue growth, exceeding customer expectations, and employee development is a perfect fit for Salem Sports Events.

“I am honored to be joining such a respected company in the live events industry like Salem Sport Events,” Auerbach said. “This is a unique opportunity to join a team that is positioned to grow existing relationships, while also expanding their customer base to new vertical markets that complement SSE’s world-class custom design and fabrication capabilities.”

Previously, Auerbach was Vice President for the Event Segment at the American Rental Association (ARA), the largest international trade association supporting the event and equipment rental industry. Prior to ARA, James was the Senior Vice President of Sales at Curated Events (formally CE Rental), one of the fastest growing event rental chains in the Southeast.

About Salem Sports Events LLC: Since 1984 Salem Sports Events (SSE) has been the leading provider of fully custom interiors and branded elements. From in-house fabrication and design to full-service installation, SSE has partnered with some of the highest profile clients and events in the sports and entertainment world. SSE operates out of a state-of-the-art facility in Winston-Salem, North Carolina where the company continues to grow.

