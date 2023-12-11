Salem News Channel’s Andrew Wilkow Raises $166,000 for Veterans

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Andrew Wilkow used the combined resources of his Salem News Channel TV show and SiriusXM radio show to raise $166,568 for a variety of Veteran’s related charities, with his annual Close Air Support fundraiser. Listeners from all over the country joined in to support those causes, based on his on-air appeal. This year the total was more than $100,000 over last year’s donations.





Wilkow has been raising funds for Veterans for the last 10 years and raising the awareness level for returning Veterans who need special assistance. This year those charities included Horses for Heroes, Legacy Expeditions, Paws for Purple Hearts, Special OPs Association of America, Special OPs Warrior Foundation, Stop Soldier Suicide, Veteran’s Community Housing Coalition, and Wishes for Warriors.

“The charities our team works with are low to no overhead organizations where every dollar donated goes directly to the cause of veterans from suicide prevention, to getting homeless veterans off the streets, to providing PTSD therapy dogs,” said Wilkow. “What also makes this year unique is the added support from The Salem News Channel. Many of the charities made appearances on both Salem News Channel and SiriusXM Patriot.”

Wilkow airs his Salem News Channel show weekdays at both 5pm and 8pm ET and broadcasts his radio show Noon to 3pm ET on the SiriusXM Patriot Channel. The team is already making plans to do even more for Veterans charities next year.

